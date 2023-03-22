Editor's Pick
Unlike Merc, BMW rejects EV-only strategy. Will continue to invest in petrol and diesel engines

BMW will not be putting all of its eggs in one basket and will continue to develop ICE engines.

There has been a growing trend in the automotive industry towards the production of electric vehicles (EVs) as a more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional internal combustion engines (ICEs). 

Many automakers have announced plans to phase out ICEs and focus on EV production in the coming years, but BMW is not one of them, as they want to continue developing them for the foreseeable future.

BMW engines to be developed past 2030

According to Handelsblatt, Germany's business newspaper, although that there is a trend of manufacturers claiming that they will stop ICE development, BMW wants 50 per cent of their vehicle sales to be ICE cars by the end of the decade.

To keep ICE alive, BMW will continue developing its current crop of powerplants, such as the B48, B58, and S68. They also won't be entirely dropping their diesel engines, as they will continue to update them past 2030. 

Unlike many European auto manufacturers, BMW is keeping their options open, and this is apparent as they have also recently unveiled their hydrogen-powered car, the iX5 Hydrogen.

BMW ix5 hydrogen

Despite not booming like conventional electric vehicles, the Bavarian automaker wants to dabble with hydrogen power and has launched its first fleet (100 SUVs) of hydrogen-powered iX5.

Currently, they are mainly used for testing, but BMW claims they will make them available to the masses before 2030. The BMW iX5 Hydrogen has a driving range of 500 kilometres when it is fully topped up with Hydrogen.

