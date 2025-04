Enjoy attractive deals on your next Honda purchase during this Raya Season with limited-time promotions bringing you up to RM13,000 discounts!

For selected Honda passenger vehicle models and variants, Honda will be giving out Raya rewards stacked with your choice of Cash Rebate or Service Voucher.

Listed below is the full list of models and specs eligible for the Raya Promotion:

2024 Models

Model Rara Reward Cash Rebate/Service Voucher Total Rewards City: 1.5L e:HEV RS RM5,000 RM1,000 RM6,000 HR-V: 1.5L RS 1.5L e:HEV RS RM9,000 RM1,000 RM10,000 City Hatchback: 1.5L V 1.5L RS 1.5L e:HEV RS RM6,000 RM1,000 RM7,000 CR-V: 1.5L Turbo S 1.5L Turbo E 1.5L Turbo V 2.0L e:HEV RS RM12,000 RM1,000 RM13,000

2025 Models

Model Raya Reward Cash Rebate/Service Voucher Total Rewards City: 1.5L S 1.5L E 1.5L V 1.5L RS 1.5L e:HEV RS For respective specs* RM1,000 RM5,000 RM5,000 RM5,000 5M3,000 RM1,000 For Respective Specs* RM2,000 RM6,000 RM6,000 RM6,000 RM4,000 HR-V: 1.5L S 1.5L Turbo E 1.5L Turbo V 1.5L e:HEV RS RM5,000 RM1,000 RM6,000 WR-V: 1.5L S 1.5L E 1.5L V 1.5L RS RM3,000 RM1,000 RM4,000 City Hatchback: 1.5L S 1.5L E 1.5L V 1.5L RS 1.5L e:HEV RS For respecitve specs* RM3,000 RM3,000 RM3,000 RM3,000 RM1,500 RM1,000 For respective specs* RM4,000 RM4,000 RM4,000 RM4,000 RM2,500 CR-V: 1.5L Turbo S 1.5L Turbo E 1.5L Tubro V 2.0L e:HEV RS RM7,000 RM1,000 RM8,000 Civic: 1.5L Tubro E 1.5L Turbo V 1.5L Turbo RS 2.0L e:HEV RS For respective specs* RM4,000 RM4,000 RM3,000 RM4,000 RM1,000 For respective specs* RM5,000 RM5,000 RM4,000 RM5,000



These attractive promotions will only be applicable for vehicles registered from 1st April to 30th April 2025.

If you are interested, do check out the Honda website here or pay a visit to your local Honda dealer before stocks run out.