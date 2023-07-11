Carlist.my
Upcoming world premiere: The All-New Mitsubishi Triton set to debut on July 26, 2023

Mitsubishi Motors Thailand has officially announced the highly anticipated world premiere of the all-new Mitsubishi Triton, scheduled for July 26, 2023. The global unveiling will be broadcasted from Thailand.

The announcement of the world premiere was accompanied by a series of teaser videos showcasing its new engineering and design.

2023 Mitsubishi Triton Malaysia

Mitsubishi has confirmed that the Triton will be based on an entirely new ladder frame and will be equipped with a cutting-edge "clean diesel turbo" engine, promising increased capabilities and likely surpassing the power of its predecessors.

The forthcoming model is expected to offer enhanced off-road performance and improved utilitarian features while maintaining excellent road manners, thanks to its newly developed platform and powertrain.

Mitsubishi Triton 2023

In one of the teasers, Mitsubishi shared an image of the newly designed chassis, featuring what looks like an independent double-wishbone front suspension and a leaf-sprung rear suspension. Another image revealed the new turbo-diesel engine, although specific details about its configuration and performance remain undisclosed.

Rumour has it that higher-end variants of the Triton may even feature twin-turbo power.

2023 Mitsubishi triton rear

According to Mitsubishi, the newly developed clean diesel turbo engine focuses on improving environmental performance by reducing friction loss while achieving higher output.

In addition to the engine advancements, the all-new Triton will boast a redesigned ladder frame, double-wishbone front suspension, and leaf spring rear suspension, providing an optimal balance between driving performance and ride comfort.

2024 Mitsubishi Triton

Building on the success of its predecessor, the new Triton's interior is expected to draw inspiration from the recently released Mitsubishi Outlander SUV, offering a blend of comfort and advanced technology. 

Stay tuned for further teasers and comprehensive details as the all-new Mitsubishi Triton makes its highly anticipated world debut in Bangkok at 1:00 pm on July 26.

