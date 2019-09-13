Updated 2019 Mazda 6 Open For Booking – 4 Variants, From RM173k

Another year, and another round of updates for the Mazda 6. For 2019, Mazda’s flagship sedan model now comes equipped with enhancements to its driving dynamics as well as to comfort and convenience.

Four variants are still offered, across three engine choices:

Mazda 6 2.0L Skyactiv-G: RM173,659

Mazda 6 2.5L Skyactiv-G: RM211,148

Mazda 6 Touring 2.5L Skyactiv-G: RM215,148

Mazda 6 2.2L Skyactiv-D: RM219,851

Prices shown for Peninsula Malaysia, private registration, on-the-road without Insurance.

Article continues below

All variants are fully-imported (CBU) from Japan.

The new prices are somewhat higher than before on account of the new equipment, for example the entry-level 2.0L Skyactiv-G variant was previously sold at approximately RM167k, now circa RM7k higher.

The major highlight of the 2019 model is the addition of Mazda’s new G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) system which varies engine torque in response to steering inputs in order to provide integrated control of lateral and longitudinal acceleration forces for smoother vehicle motion. In the updated version, GVC Plus improves steering response as the driver straightens the wheel, by adding a hint of braking to the outer wheels.

Elsewhere, all 2019 models receive Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as standard, accessible via the Mazda Connect Infotainment display. The new systems also includes pre-programmed apps such as Waze, Google Maps, Spotify, and other smartphone applications.

Here a quick breakdown of the equipment highlights, depending on variant:

2.0L Skyactiv-G

17-inch wheels, 225/55/R17 tyres

LED headlamps

LED DRLs

LED taillamps

Keyless entry

4.6-inch TFT LCD standard display

Dual-zone climate control

8-inch full colour touch screen display

Mazda Connect infotainment

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

6-speaker audio system

Reverse camera

GVC Plus

Mazda i-Stop idle system

2.5L Skyactiv-G Sedan/Touring

19-inch wheels, 225/45/R19 tyres

Advance Keyless Entry

4.6-inch colour TFT LCD Multi-Info Display

Colour Windshield-Projection head-up display

Paddle shifters

Bose 11-speaker audio system

360-deg View Monitor

Mazda i-Eloop

Walk-Away auto lock

Adaptive LED Headlights (ALH)

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS)

Driver Attention Alert (DAA)

Smart City Brake Support (SCBS- front and rear)

12V power outlet in cargo area (Touring only)

Major equipment for the 2.2L Skyactiv-D sedan is virtually identical to that of the 2.5L Skyactiv-G sedan save the exclusion of the Mazda i-Eloop brake energy regeneration system.

All variants are supplied as standard with 6-airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, stability control, traction control, and hill start assist.

There are no changes to the drivetrain in the 2019 model; offered with two naturally-aspirated engines – the 2.0L Skyactiv-G (162 hp/ 213Nm @ 4,000 rpm), 2.5L Skyactiv-G (192 hp/ 258Nm @ 4,000 rpm), and the 2.2L Skyactiv-D (188 hp/ 450Nm @ 2,000 rpm) turbodiesel four-cylinder. All variants are paired with the Skyactiv-Drive 6-Speed automatic transmission with a manual shift mode.

The colour lineup includes Soul Red Crystal, Machine Gray, Deep Crystal Blue, Sonic Silver, Titanium Flash, Jet Black, and Snowflake White Pearl.

All new Mazda vehicles registered from January 1st, 2019 are offered with a 5-Year/100,000 km manufacturer Warranty and 5-Year/100,000 km free maintenance package inclusive of labour, parts, and lubricants.