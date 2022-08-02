Updated 2022 Maxus T60 Now Available In Malaysia - RM115,888

Weststar Maxus has announced the arrival of the updated 2022 Maxus T60 here in Malaysia which comes with a refreshed exterior as well as updated power output.

Exterior-wise, the only difference is its new front grille, which now comes in matte black together with the Maxus brand name. It's a very easy way to tell that this is the 2022 Maxus T60 model, but what's under the hood is more important for this updated pickup truck.

2.8-litre turbodiesel with Maxus Performance Kit

For the 2022 model, the Maxus T60 runs the same 2.8-litre four-cylinder DOHC VGT turbodiesel engine but it now comes with the Maxus Performance Kit which increases its overall power output from 150hp to 155hp and 360Nm of torque to 425Nm.

This kit is actually available for purchase for any Maxus T60 owners, but they are running a limited-time offer where it is offered free of charge. The same transmission unit still applies in the form of a six-speed automatic transmission (Punch), BorgWarner 4WD system, and an Eaton mechanical differential lock.

Revised interior - 2022 Maxus T60

The overall premium theme is more visible on the inside of the 2022 Maxus T60. A set of power-adjustable front seats man the front together with a multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel and a 10-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other notable features include an automatic air-conditioning unit, reverse camera, keyless entry, push start ignition, and more. There are many additional accessories to further elevate the overall ownership experience, such as the optional 19-inch wheels apart from the stock 17-inch units.

Five years warranty @ 130,000km

For those who are interested in getting their very own 2022 Maxus T60 pickup truck, it is now priced from RM115,888 (on-the-road price excluding insurance). Future customers can choose between five different colour options - Blanc White, Metal Black, Agate Red, Jewel Blue, and Lava Grey.

As stated above, all new Maxus T60 units come with a five-year warranty or 130,000km (whichever comes first) as well as a four-year free service package (or 80,000km, whichever comes first also).