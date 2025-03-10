Carlist.my
Editor's Pick
Auto News
 | 

Upgrade your car this Raya with CARSOME Gerenti Raya Promo – Free up to 5 years warranty

As Malaysia celebrates Hari Raya, the festive season brings with it not only joyous family reunions but also irresistible shopping deals that abound throughout the nation. Amidst the preparations for this festive occasion, one of the most beloved traditions involves revamping your wardrobe, furniture, and the family ride.
 
In this spirit of renewal, CARSOME extends an exciting opportunity to those looking to upgrade their car.
 
That’s right, when you purchase a car to us from 17th February – 31st March 2025, you can stand a chance to earn more promotions such as free up to 5-year warranty for all certified cars allowing you to enjoy a seamless, stress-free transition to a new set of wheels.
 
If you trade your car to us to purchase a CARSOME Certified car, discounts up to RM1,500 are available. We also offer a one-year warranty and a 5-day money-back guarantee.

 

The steps as below:

-Book a inspection check before sell the car to us
-Choose your favourite car at CARSOME Certified website or app.
-Trade in your car and enjoy the discount up to RM1,500 for your quality pre-owned car.
 
 
Furthermore, from our wide inventory of over 1,000 quality pre-owned cars, you can be assured that each CARSOME Certified car listed on our website has undergone a stringent 175-point inspection check and professional refurbishment at CARSOME Certified Lab to ensure that every car is safe, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing.
 
So rest assured, you’re getting the best quality for your money, especially with our Gerenti Raya promo! To top it off, your car-buying journey with us will be hassle-free as we will handle all the paperwork for you.
 
Book your dream ride this Raya by checking out our Gerenti Raya promotions at CARSOME official website.
 

