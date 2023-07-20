Using phones on holders or hands-free kits while driving 'not against the law'

Editor's Pick
Auto News
It is not against the law for you to use your phone while driving if it's connected to a hands-free kit or mounted on a holder.

According to The Star, swiping or touching your phone's display screen for things like calls or navigation is not a violation of the law.

If you can find Rule 17A of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, it would definitely be against the law if you operate your phone while driving UNLESS you're doing so via a hands-free kit or if it's mounted using some sort of phone holder.

We're talking about functions like navigation or answering calls. While you are still in 'active driving mode', things like texting or 'Netflix & Chill' while you are behind the wheel might land you in hot water if caught, even if you're stuck in traffic jams or waiting at the traffic light.

According to Bukit Aman Traffic Investi­gation and Enforcement Depart­ment director Comm Datuk Mat Kasim Karim, "Using cellphones without a holder during such situations would mean diverting their attention away from the road. This can pose a danger and inconvenience when a driver is required to resume driving when traffic starts moving again," The Star reported.

 

