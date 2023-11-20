Editor's Pick
»
»
»
»
  4. VIDEO: 2023 Proton S70 - best value for money sedan in Malaysia?

VIDEO: 2023 Proton S70 - best value for money sedan in Malaysia?

Auto News
 | 

VIDEO: 2023 Proton S70 - best value for money sedan in Malaysia?

The 2023 Proton S70 has been officially previewed here in Malaysia, and here's what we think of it after spending a day with the brand's latest sedan offering.

With the launch just around the corner, Proton organised an exclusive media preview to not only get a closer look at the 2023 Proton S70 but also test it out at their test track located within the compound of the Proton Centre of Excellence (COE).

Our video above showcased some of the major highlights of the 2023 Proton S70, which covers the different specs and variants in terms of exterior, colour options, interior, and powertrain, as well as first impressions of its handling, performance, and safety.

2023 proton s70 variants specs malaysia preview first impression

To recap, there will be four different variants for the 2023 Proton S70 that starts with the Executive followed by Premium, Flagship, and Flagship X. All variants are powered by the same 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to produce 150PS and 226Nm of torque.

To know more, check out the video that's posted on our official YouTube account, or check out the photo gallery below.

Gallery: 2023 Proton S70 Photo Gallery

2023 Proton S70 Photo Gallery 2023 Proton S70 Photo Gallery 2023 Proton S70 Photo Gallery 2023 Proton S70 Photo Gallery 2023 Proton S70 Photo Gallery 2023 Proton S70 Photo Gallery 2023 Proton S70 Photo Gallery 2023 Proton S70 Photo Gallery 2023 Proton S70 Photo Gallery 2023 Proton S70 Photo Gallery 2023 Proton S70 Photo Gallery 2023 Proton S70 Photo Gallery 2023 Proton S70 Photo Gallery 2023 Proton S70 Photo Gallery 2023 Proton S70 Photo Gallery
2023 Proton S70 Photo Gallery
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

