  4. Video Of Kids On A Fuel Tanker - How Did This Happen?

A video showing kids jumping onto a moving fuel tanker goes viral in Sabah - Semporna Police are requesting more information as they would like to talk to the children's guardians.

Following a recent viral video where three kids were seen going for a joyride on the back of a moving fuel tanker, Semporna police have said they would take action on the children's guardians if they were found to be neglecting their children and allowing them to carry out dangerous activities.

Kids jumping onto a Petronas fuel tanker

The video which circulated on social media, showed three boys running to the back of a moving fuel tanker, and then jumped onto the back, hitching a ride just for fun.

According to The Star, Semporna OCPD Supt Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the incident happened near a gas station along Jalan Bubul Semporna, heading towards Tawau district.

“In the 84-second video, three children were seen running to the back of the tanker from the roadside before clinging onto the moving vehicle,” he said in a statement.

Kids Sitting on fuel tanker Semporna, Tawau

Supt Mohd Farhan reckons the boys are children of immigrants and had later run off halfway into the ride.

The incident was captured on a dashboard camera, so the Semporna police are urging locals to help keep the community safe by providing them with information and reporting to the Semporna police station at 089-782 020 for further action.


 

Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

