Video Review: 2023 BYD Dolphin Premium Extended - will it swim into your heart?

Discover the 2023 BYD Dolphin Premium Extended like never before. This CBU EV comes with its exclusive features and aesthetics but is it what we are looking for? Priced at RM 99k for the base spec, this all-electric car is not exactly cheap.

Today however, the spotlight is on the top variant BYD Dolphin Premium Extended. Priced at RM 125k, what else does the Dolphin Premium Extended bring to the table? With its extended range, the car is still focused as a city car.

Can it do more for you? Can it be more than just a city car? Is it worth going for the bigger fish instead of the base variant? More importantly, do you want the BYD Dolphin Premium Extended to be your first electric vehicle?

Join Adam in an in-depth video review of the BYD Dolphin Premium Extended and get an insider's perspective to make an informed decision about the BYD Dolphin Premium Extended.

Watch the review now and discover the Dolphin with Adam. Watch the 2023 BYD Dolphin Premium Extended review video below:



