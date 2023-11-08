Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Reviews
  4. Video Review: 2023 BYD Dolphin Premium Extended - will it swim into your heart?

Video Review: 2023 BYD Dolphin Premium Extended - will it swim into your heart?

Reviews
 | 

Video Review: 2023 BYD Dolphin Premium Extended - will it swim into your heart?

Discover the 2023 BYD Dolphin Premium Extended like never before. This CBU EV comes with its exclusive features and aesthetics but is it what we are looking for? Priced at RM 99k for the base spec, this all-electric car is not exactly cheap. 

Today however, the spotlight is on the top variant BYD Dolphin Premium Extended. Priced at RM 125k, what else does the Dolphin Premium Extended bring to the table? With its extended range, the car is still focused as a city car. 

Can it do more for you? Can it be more than just a city car? Is it worth going for the bigger fish instead of the base variant? More importantly, do you want the BYD Dolphin Premium Extended to be your first electric vehicle?

Join Adam in an in-depth video review of the BYD Dolphin Premium Extended and get an insider's perspective to make an informed decision about the BYD Dolphin Premium Extended. 

Watch the review now and discover the Dolphin with Adam. Watch the 2023 BYD Dolphin Premium Extended review video below:


 

Print
Muhammad Syahnaz

Muhammad Syahnaz

Junior Content Writer

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now