Volkswagen breaks 500,000 mark for global EV sales

Volkswagen is well on its way to becoming an EV powerhouse as they have cracked the 500,000 EVs delivered to customers around the globe.

Over half a million Volkswagen ID. units have gone into production and handed to owners since October 2020 and that's a remarkable milestone to achieve considering all the troubles manufacturers have faced (and still facing) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VW - the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility?

According to Imelda Labbé, Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales at Volkswagen, "Delivery of half a million ID.s confirms that the Volkswagen models are being well-received by our customers – all over the world. We are on the right track with our electric mobility campaign and our success story continues."

"Our focus is unchanged – we want to make Volkswagen the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility. We are doing our utmost to deliver the roughly 135,000 ID.s on order to our customers as quickly as possible. However, due to the persistently strained situation as regards the supply of parts we are repeatedly having to adjust production," added Labbé.

Only VW EVs in Europe from 2033

To ensure that they're fully committed to their EV strategy, Volkswagen will only produce electric vehicles in Europe from 2033. As we head closer to 2030, EV sales are targeted to be around 70% in Europe. As for USA and China, it'll be 50% market share for its ID. line-up.

The nearer future will see a total of ten new EVs from Volkswagen by 2026. It seems that their goal is simple and direct - to offer EVs of all kinds at all price points for the masses, from an entry e-car with a price tag below €25,000 (around RM117k) to the new flagship Aero B. Electrifying times ahead, indeed.