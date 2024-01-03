Editor's Pick
Volkswagen Golf GTI updated for 2024 in Malaysia - RM252,990

Auto News
 | 

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is welcoming the new year with the introduction of the updated 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk8 came to our shores back in 2022 and it was refreshed in 2023 by including the IQ.Drive system plus some bits and pieces inside and out.

2024 volkswagen golf gti price specs malaysia

For 2024, the Volkswagen Golf GTI has been upgraded once again with a very premium 480-watt audio system from Harman Kardon. If you fancy an immersive surround sound experience, this 10-speaker system will surely deliver.

Another major update comes in the form of a Head-up Display. The 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI now can project the car's vital data on the windscreen within the driver's field of vision such as speed, navigation, and warnings.

2024 volkswagen golf gti price specs malaysia

Apart from these two major additions, the Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk8 remains the same, including its exciting 2.0TSI turbocharged inline-four engine that churns out 245PS and 370Nm of torque. Mated to this is a seven-speed wet-clutch DSG transmission, which is also the same as before.

Other noteworthy highlights include:

  • Signature honeycomb front grille + red GTI trims
  • 18-inch Richmond alloy wheels + red brake callipers
  • Full LED headlamps & taillights
  • IQ. Drive system & more

For those who are interested, the 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI is priced at RM252,990 (OTR excluding insurance) and it also comes with 5 years of free maintenance, 5 years of unlimited mileage warranty, and 5 years of roadside assistance.

 

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

