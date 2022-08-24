Editor's Pick
  4. Volkswagen Golf R "20 Years" Edition Flexes Its Muscles At The Nürburgring

Volkswagen Golf R "20 Years" Edition Flexes Its Muscles At The Nürburgring

If you thought that the Mk8 Volkswagen Golf R was already a potent weapon around the Nürburgring, meet the Volkswagen Golf R "20 Years" edition.

To celebrate the Volkswagen Golf R's 20th anniversary, the special edition model was actually unveiled back in June with a slightly more powerful EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 333PS and 420Nm of torque (13PS more, same amount of torque).

While those figures officially make it the most powerful Volkswagen Golf R model yet, it is yet to be proven in the real world - until today. VW actually went to the holiest of holy sites in terms of racing to get their facts straight - the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

2022 volkswagen golf r 20 years edition nurburgring

Four seconds faster than the 'regular' Golf R

The Volkswagen Golf R "20 Years" edition comes standard with the R Performance package which includes a roof spoiler, R-Performance Torque Vectoring, Driving Dynamics Manager, and two additional drive modes - Special and Drift. With an extra 13PS to play with, the chase was one to beat the regular Golf R's best lap time at the "Green Hell".

2022 volkswagen golf r 20 years edition nurburgring

To recap, the Volkswagen Golf R "20 Years" edition is able to hit 0-100km/h in just 4.6 seconds (a tenth faster than the regular Golf R) as well as a top speed of 270km/h. The attempt to prove the car's worth was done in Special mode, which was the right choice.

Why? Because the race driver managed to clock in a time of 7:47.31, which is four seconds faster than the Volkswagen Golf R standard model. That's quite an impressive feat, and great timing as well to celebrate the Volkswagen R model's 20th anniversary.

Check out its impressive run in the video, below.

 

