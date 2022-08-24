Volkswagen Golf R "20 Years" Edition Flexes Its Muscles At The Nürburgring

If you thought that the Mk8 Volkswagen Golf R was already a potent weapon around the Nürburgring, meet the Volkswagen Golf R "20 Years" edition.

To celebrate the Volkswagen Golf R's 20th anniversary, the special edition model was actually unveiled back in June with a slightly more powerful EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 333PS and 420Nm of torque (13PS more, same amount of torque).

While those figures officially make it the most powerful Volkswagen Golf R model yet, it is yet to be proven in the real world - until today. VW actually went to the holiest of holy sites in terms of racing to get their facts straight - the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

Four seconds faster than the 'regular' Golf R

The Volkswagen Golf R "20 Years" edition comes standard with the R Performance package which includes a roof spoiler, R-Performance Torque Vectoring, Driving Dynamics Manager, and two additional drive modes - Special and Drift. With an extra 13PS to play with, the chase was one to beat the regular Golf R's best lap time at the "Green Hell".

To recap, the Volkswagen Golf R "20 Years" edition is able to hit 0-100km/h in just 4.6 seconds (a tenth faster than the regular Golf R) as well as a top speed of 270km/h. The attempt to prove the car's worth was done in Special mode, which was the right choice.

Why? Because the race driver managed to clock in a time of 7:47.31, which is four seconds faster than the Volkswagen Golf R standard model. That's quite an impressive feat, and great timing as well to celebrate the Volkswagen R model's 20th anniversary.

Check out its impressive run in the video, below.