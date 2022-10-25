Volkswagen is bringing back steering wheels with push buttons

Volkswagen is planning to bring back push buttons for their steering wheels and it's based on what their customers want.

Thomas Schäfer, Member of the Board at Volkswagen AG and CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, recently posted on his LinkedIn page regarding the brand's strategy to become 'the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility'.

Push-button steering wheel is making a comeback

There were basically three key points that Thomas drafted in his post, but the second goes like this:

"We are sharpening our portfolio and our design, plus creating a new simplicity in operating our vehicles. For example, we are bringing back the push-button steering wheel! That’s what customers want from VW."

Currently, all the latest models from Volkswagen come with touch-sensitive controls not just on the steering wheel but on the centre console as well. We can probably guess that the ones on the steering wheels are a bit too sensitive for the likings of fellow VW owners.

You'll find these touch-sensitive controls on the latest 2022 Volkswagen Golf R-Line, Golf GTI, Golf R, Tiguan Allspace, Arteon, and of course, the all-electric ID.4.

VW's electrification & digitalisation

As for the other two points brought up by Thomas, Volkswagen is working hard to achieve the brand's full electrification by 2026. The pipeline includes launching ten new electric models around the globe and in every relevant market.

Malaysia has just witnessed the official preview of the Volkswagen ID.4 earlier this month during the 2022 Volkswagen Fest. The official launch is just around the corner, and hopefully, the price would competitive enough to make things even more interesting for EV enthusiasts here in the country.

As for his last point, it's pushing on digitalisation throughout the customer's journey. Several markets like Germany, France, and Italy are able to complete the car buying process entirely online and more markets will soon follow suit.