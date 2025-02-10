Volvo Car Malaysia confirms flagship 7-seater EX90 launch incoming for 2025

The Volvo EX90, the brand’s new flagship seven-seater fully electric SUV, is expected to launch in Malaysia this year with this confirmation aligning with Volvo Car Malaysia’s (VCM) earlier announcement, and signally their most high profile new model for 2025.

Chris Tan, Sales Director of Volvo Car Malaysia, said: “We now have a focused portfolio of fully electric vehicles for Malaysia, with our flagship seven-seater Volvo EX90 coming next,” he stated.

Originally unveiled in November 2022, the EX90 only entered production in mid-2024. Unsurprisingly, this new premium EV SUV has already made its regional debut in Thailand, where 2 variants are available. While nothing is known about forthcoming Malaysia-spec EX90, we can extrapolate some details about its counterpart in the Land of Smiles.

There, the base Twin Motor Plus variant offers 7-seats comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system producing 408 PS (300 kW) and 770 Nm of torque, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. Meanwhile, the more expensive and more powerful Twin Motor Performance Ultra variant is available in either 6 or 7-seater configurations, boasting 517 PS (380 kW) and 910 Nm of torque from its dual motors, shaving the 0-100 km/h sprint time down to just 4.9 seconds.

Both models feature a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery with a gross energy capacity of 111 kWh (107 kWh usable). Interestingly, there’s barely any daylight separating the two variants on range as the WLTP-rated figure is 600 km for the Twin Motor and 590 km for the Twin Motor Performance despite the significantly increased maximum output.

The EX90 supports 11 kW AC charging, which fully recharges the battery in approximately 10 hours. For faster charging, the SUV allows DC fast charging at up to 250 kW, capable of boosting the battery from 10-80% state of charge (SoC) in about 30 minutes should you be lucky enough to find a charger that powerful.

In Thailand, the EX90 is specified to quite a high standard with equipment on the Plus including 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, panoramic glass roof, 9.0-inch digital instrument cluster

14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 14-speaker Bose sound system, and 4-zone climate control. However, the Ultra variant will tops this off with adaptive air suspension, high-definition pixel LED headlamps with active high beam, seat massage function for both front occupants and, for the audiophile, a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins 3D sound system.

We'll keep an ear to the ground, so stay tuned for more on this as we hear rumblings of the EX90's Malaysian launch window materialising.