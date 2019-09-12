Volvo Car Malaysia Launches New 3S Centre in Mutiara Damansara With Ingress Swede Automobile

It’s no surprise that the newest showrooms are the often times the best showrooms. Save for showrooms that undergo costly renovations to keep up with ever evolving corporate images, a new showroom best represents a brand’s most current image and look – and the new Ingress Swede Automobile 3S Centre in Mutiara Damansara is the latest champion of the Volvo brand.

Open from Monday to Sunday – even on public holidays - the 3S Centre is located strategically in a fairly affluent area, nearby other high end marques and firmly making the Swedish brand’s presence known. The Volvo Retail Experience is displayed here in its finest form, with plenty of natural light and some seriously Scandinavian styling.

The 3S Centre itself puts on display four models from the current Volvo line-up – the XC40, S90, XC60, and XC90 – in addition to having six service bays to cater to customers who come in for their scheduled servicing. While the showroom is open seven days a week, customers are able to get their cars serviced from Monday to Saturday.

This latest showroom is part of fairly aggressive strategy for the brand, and the results speak for themselves with 60% year-on-year growth through the first half of 2019. Heading into the final quarter of the year, there are new products in the pipeline that may or may not make it to our market – so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Address:

Ingress Swede Automobile Sdn Bhd (1315824-D)

10 Jalan PJU 7/3, Mutiara Damansara,

47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Tel: 03-7732 7555

Sales Operation

Monday to Saturday from 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Public Holidays Closed

Service Operation

Monday to Friday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Sunday & Public Holidays Closed

