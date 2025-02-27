Volvo EC40 arrives in Malaysia for 2025 at RM289k - New Name, Colour, Slightly More Range

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has officially introduced the Volvo EC40, essentially a renamed version of the familiar C40 Recharge EV that made its global debut in February last year. The EC40, or the EV formerly known as the the C40, now offers a slightly extended driving range, reaching 554 km on the WLTP cycle compared to the 550 km of the 2024 C40 Recharge. Despite this improvement, its price remains unchanged at RM288,888.

"In introducing the renamed Volvo EC40, we are not just upgrading our current electric SUV line-up, but we are also paving the way for an expansive lineup later this year. Whether our customers desire the versatility of a spacious 7-seater for family adventures or the agility of a compact 5-seater for urban journeys, our evolving portfolio is designed to meet every lifestyle and preference," said Chris Tan, Sales Director of Volvo Car Malaysia.

The EC40 in available in 5 exterior colours options including a new shade for the model year called Cloud Blue in addition to the previously offered Crystal White, Onyx Black, Sage Green, and Silver Dawn.

Also carried forward is the 82 kWh battery from its ‘predecessor’ and supports DC fast charging of up to 200 kW, allowing a 10-80% charge in just 28 minutes. Its powertrain also remains unaltered, featuring a dual-motor setup delivering a total of 300 kW (408 PS). While other markets receive an optional Performance software pack boosting power to 442 PS, this upgrade is unfortunately not available in Malaysia.

A key highlight of the EC40 is its 5-year complimentary Digital Services package, providing access to Google Assistant, Google Maps, and the Google Play Store, along with remote features via the Volvo Cars mobile app. Buyers in Malaysia also receive a 5-year Volvo Service Plan (VSP) and, until March 31, a complimentary RM5,000 wall-box voucher.

The introduction of the EC40 coincides with Volvo’s streamlined naming strategy, which also sees the EX40 replace the previous XC40 Recharge name. All in all, this simplifies the branding, helping to clearly distinguish fully electric models from plug-in hybrids, which will now carry T6 or T8 badges. Meanwhile, the XC40 name remains exclusive to internal combustion engine variants.