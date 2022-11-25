2023 Volvo XC60 & V60 Hybrid - EV Range Increased by 125%

Volvo Malaysia updates the XC60 and V60 and gives up to 125% more fully electric drive.

Volvo Malaysia has been going on a refresh spree recently, with most of their models getting an update.

Not to be confused as a facelift, because these models practically have no external updates, the refresh mainly concentrates on their powertrains which include some new components.

Volvo Malaysia has introduced the updated V60 wagon, S60 sedan and XC60 SUV models with better powertrains and larger batteries for 2023.

The XC60 SUV will be offered in 2 variants, either the XC60 B5 Plus Mild Hybrid or XC60 Recharge T8 Ultimate Plug-in Hybrid PHEV.

The Mild Hybrid variant will be sold for RM 320,160, while the PHEV model will be going for RM 355,160.

The B5 Plus, equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, can generate up to 263 hp and 390Nm of torque between 1800-4800 RPM.

It also has an AWD system paired with an 8-speed Geartronic transmission. As a result, acceleration from 0-100km/h can be achieved in 6.9 seconds, even with 19-inch rims.

The top variant, the XC60 Recharge T8 Ultimate, offers a combined engine and electric motor power output of up to 462 hp, while the torque produced by this hybrid system can reach up to 709Nm.

In addition, it allows this model to accelerate from 0-100 in 4.8 seconds. This model, too, has an AWD system, which Volvo calls e-AWD.

As we mentioned before, the cars now come with larger batteries, and the 18.8kWh battery in the XC60 Recharge T8 Ultimate allows the SUV to be driven as far as 81km in fully electric mode when fully charged.

Charging with a 3.7kW wall box will charge the battery in 5 hours, while a standard 3-pin socket requires 13 hours for a full charge.

For those who love wagons as we do, the V60 Wagon has also now been updated, and the one variant-only car is priced at RM321,223.

The V60 Wagon Recharge T8 Ultimate PHEV hybrid system can generate up to 462 hp and 709Nm of torque when it combines the electric motor and 2.0-litre turbocharged engine.

Like the XC60 Ultimate, the V60 also comes with a larger 18.8kWh battery, allowing the V60 to be driven for 90km in fully electric mode. Compared to the old variant, that is an increase of 125%.

All vehicles are offered with City Safety (vehicle, pedestrian, bicycle, and animal detection, which also works in reverse), LKA, Run Off Road Mitigation, Blind Spot with Steering Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Auto Brakes, Run-Off Road Protection, Dual Stage Airbags, Dual Chamber Airbags and Emergency Stop Assist.