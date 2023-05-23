Volvo's full Pure Electric line-up now available online

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) is now offering its full and complete Pure Electric line-up on its 'Online Sales' e-commerce platform.

In a bid to enhance its direct-to-customer sales approach, VCM's complete Pure Electric line-up has been quite the hot-seller following its report earlier this year its CKD EVs have helped to increase sales by 43%. In other words, you better be quick about it because these Volvo EVs are indeed selling like hotcakes.

Looking at the 'Online Sales' platform which offers direct communication between customers and Volvo Car Malaysia, it enables customers to purchase their desired Volvo cars using secure payment methods - an important aspect, particularly when spending for a renowned EV like the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric and the C40 Recharge Pure Electric.

The online platform also provides transparency by showcasing crucial information such as real-time stock availability and pricing to ensure clarity for interested buyers. In other words, the platform delivers a secure and hassle-free experience for ordering Volvo cars.

According to Charles Frump, Managing Director of Volvo Car Malaysia, "Since the introduction of our ‘Online Sales’ platform, our customers’ journey to owning a Volvo has dramatically improved through transparency and stock availability of our cars. As of today, we are offering our full pure electric line-up on the platform and will look to integrate a broader range of Volvo car models into the platform soon."

Customers can now conveniently book, schedule test drives, and make payments for the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric and the Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric through the e-commerce platform available on Volvo Car Malaysia's official website, www.volvocars.com/my.