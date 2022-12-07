Volvo XC40 mild hybrid model updated for 2023 - RM268,888

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has announced that its Volvo XC40 mild-hybrid variant has been updated and enhanced for the 2023 model.

The 2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Ultimate now comes with a host of upgrades to ensure a better ownership experience for future owners from a new exterior colour option down to interior equipment additions as well as safety features both inside and out.

2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Ultimate - RM268,888

The Volvo XC40 mild hybrid model year 2023 is now available with a new exterior colour option called 'Fjord Blue'. The rest of the updates can be found within the cabin in the forms of:

Harman Kardon Premium Sound Audio System

360° Surround View Camera

Android-powered infotainment system with built-in Google services

Remote Air Purifier PM2.5 pre-cleaning

Being a mild hybrid model, the 2023 Volvo XC40 B5 Ultimate comes ready with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 263hp and 390Nm of torque. Power is sent down to all four wheels via an eight-speed Geartronic auto transmission which helps to propel it from 0-100km/h in just 6.4 seconds.

Why update a mild hybrid model for 2023?

According to Charles Frump, Managing Director of VCM, "As we advocate for a more sustainable way of living, we also understand that people may need to familiarise themselves with the concept of electrification."

"This is what led us to introducing an updated version of our XC40 Mild Hybrid variant, as a suitable stepping stone for drivers who are looking to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle," added Frump.

For the price of RM268,888 (OTR without insurance), customers can still spec it out with the existing colour options - Black Stone, Crystal White, Silver Dawn, and Thunder Grey. All units that are registered by 31 December 2022 will also receive VCM's five years' free service (VSA 5).