Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Volvo XC60 receives 2nd facelift, new infotainment and fresh looks

Auto News
 | 

Volvo has just introduced a second facelift to their global best-seller, the Volvo XC60. With over 1.5 million units sold worldwide since its launch in 2017, Volvo has taken a “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach with this update. 

Starting with the exterior, you’ll have to squint to notice the difference.   The front features a slightly larger air intake and a restyled grille with Volvo's signature iron mark, aligning its design more closely with last year’s XC90 update. Other minor tweaks include darker taillights, new wheel options & added colour palettes - Forest Lake, Aurora Silver & Mulberry Red. 

Inside, the most noticeable difference is the updated infotainment system. This is the same 11.2-inch screen introduced in last year’s XC90 refresh, featuring Google built-in and running on the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. It is clearer, more powerful, responsive, and capable of receiving over-the-air updates. Drivers of older XC60 models need not worry, as Volvo promises that cars from 2020 and above will receive this new UX through over-the-air updates later this year.

The upholstery has also been upgraded with premium materials, featuring a new quilted design and Herringbone weaves on the sides. The center console has been improved with new cupholders, a roomier load compartment, and an enhanced wireless smartphone charger.

No new performance upgrades have been made so here are the current options available:

B5 mild hybrid:
- 2.0L turbo 4cyl mild hybrid
- 249hp
- 350Nm
- AWD

T8 PHEV:
- 2.0L turbo 4cyl plug-in hybrid
- 462hp
- 709Nm
- AWD

In Malaysia, the locally assembled XC60 starts at RM 328,888 for the B5 mild hybrid and goes up to RM 357,888 for the T8 PHEV. 
 

 

Related Tags
volvo Volvo XC60 XC60 Volvo XC90 XC90 PHEV 2026 hybrid Mild-Hybrid AWD facelift premium
Related News

Comments

