Volvo XC60 receives 2nd facelift, new infotainment and fresh looks

Volvo has just introduced a second facelift to their global best-seller, the Volvo XC60. With over 1.5 million units sold worldwide since its launch in 2017, Volvo has taken a “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach with this update.

Starting with the exterior, you’ll have to squint to notice the difference. The front features a slightly larger air intake and a restyled grille with Volvo's signature iron mark, aligning its design more closely with last year’s XC90 update. Other minor tweaks include darker taillights, new wheel options & added colour palettes - Forest Lake, Aurora Silver & Mulberry Red.

Inside, the most noticeable difference is the updated infotainment system. This is the same 11.2-inch screen introduced in last year’s XC90 refresh, featuring Google built-in and running on the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. It is clearer, more powerful, responsive, and capable of receiving over-the-air updates. Drivers of older XC60 models need not worry, as Volvo promises that cars from 2020 and above will receive this new UX through over-the-air updates later this year.

The upholstery has also been upgraded with premium materials, featuring a new quilted design and Herringbone weaves on the sides. The center console has been improved with new cupholders, a roomier load compartment, and an enhanced wireless smartphone charger.

No new performance upgrades have been made so here are the current options available:

B5 mild hybrid:

- 2.0L turbo 4cyl mild hybrid

- 249hp

- 350Nm

- AWD

T8 PHEV:

- 2.0L turbo 4cyl plug-in hybrid

- 462hp

- 709Nm

- AWD

In Malaysia, the locally assembled XC60 starts at RM 328,888 for the B5 mild hybrid and goes up to RM 357,888 for the T8 PHEV.

