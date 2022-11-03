Vote & win with Carlist.my's Car Of The Year 2022

The Carlist.my Car Of The Year awards are back for 2022 and here's your chance to win some cool prizes just by casting your vote.

While waiting for the 15th general election (GE15) to come around on 19 November 2022, you can practice your voting skills by choosing which cars deserve to be awarded the People's Choice Awards - Car of the Year (PCACOTY). To vote, CLICK HERE.

Apple, Dyson & Xiaomi products to be won

To vote for your favourite cars under the People's Choice Awards - Car of the Year categories, head over to https://event.carlist.my/caroftheyear2022/ and start placing your votes for a total of 18 categories listed below (for cars that were on sale from June 2021 to September 2022):

Entry-level Sedan and Hatch (Under RM60,000)

B-Segment Sedan and Hatch (RM60,000 - RM100,000)

B-Segment SUV (RM60,000 - RM140,000)

C-Segment Sedan and Hatch (RM100,000 - RM150,000)

C-Segment SUV (RM100,000 - RM150,000)

C-Segment SUV (RM150,000 - RM250,000)

7-Seater SUV (RM150,000 - RM250,000)

D-Segment Sedan (RM150,000 - RM250,000)

Small/Midsize MPV (RM60,000 - RM160,000)

Pickup Truck (RM100,000 - RM150,000)

Premium Sedan (Entry)

Premium Sedan (Midsize)

Performance SUV

Premium SUV (Midsize/Midsize Coupe)

Premium SUV (Large/Large Coupe)

Battery Electric Vehicle (RM150,000 - RM250,000)

Battery Electric Vehicle (RM250,000 - RM350,000)

Battery Electric Vehicle (RM350,000 & Above)

Once you're done with the voting, all you have to do after that is fill in your details (name, email, contact, etc). If you're one of the lucky ones, you'll win a brand new Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPad, Apple Watch, Dyson cordless vacuum, or a bunch of premium Xiaomi products.

Don't forget to vote, folks! It's free, online, and will only take a few minutes of your time. The voting period has already begun and will end when the clock strikes midnight on 13 November 2022. To begin casting your votes, CLICK HERE.