We want your votes at the 2023 Carlist.my Car Of The Year Awards - Apple iPhone 15 & Apple Watch Series 8 are just some of the prizes waiting for you!

It's that time of the year again, Malaysia. The annual Carlist.my Car Of The Year Awards, presented by Bridgestone Tyres, is back for 2023.

Carlist.my's Car Of The Year Awards, one of Malaysia’s longest-running and most prestigious annual car awards, celebrates the finest new cars on sale in each segment and this year’s COTY awards with thrilling prizes to be won by you and all you gotta do is cast your votes.

The Carlist COTY Awards opens its voting to the public. We invite you guys to cast your votes to ensure that the awards are a collective effort, involving car enthusiasts, drivers, and everyday consumers.

Your voice helps to recognize and validate the best new cars in the industry. It's not just an awards ceremony, it's a celebration of the best new cars that have truly made an impact on the people who drive them.

So, join us and cast your votes in the people's choice segment. Get ready to have your say and a chance to win cool prizes. Oh, did I mention prizes? You bet your sweet bottom I did.

Every single vote by you stand a chance to win these prizes:

Apple iPhone 15

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple AirPods Pro

RM300 Aeon Cash Vouchers

RM200 Lazada Gift Vouchers

There are 13 categories awaiting your votes from the “Best Entry-Level Car” to the “Best Small SUV”, from the “Best Compact Sedan” to “Best Pickup Truck” and many more - vote now

Will the crown prince of Perodua, the Myvi, keep its crown against the Yaris & City Hatchback? Could the arrival of the Proton X90 spell the end for Mazda CX-8? Will the beast Ford Ranger fend off the charging Isuzu D-Max? You get to decide!

Voting is now live until November 7, 2023. So, cast your vote now and let’s make this year’s COTY Awards an unforgettable one! Click here to vote.