​​​​​​​Weekly automotive roundup: Key events in Malaysia's Auto Industry - launchings galore

Last week, we witnessed plenty of interesting activities in Malaysia's automotive sector, with launchings after launchings. But, there's plenty more. Here's a recap of the noteworthy events:

Proton S70 spotted again - this time revealing more details

Let's start with news of Proton S70, the upcoming sedan from our national carmaker, P1. The Proton S70 which is set to launch by the end of 2023, was recently spotted again, this time appearing more basic without the bodykits seen in previous spy shots. It has LED headlamps and two-toned alloy wheels.

The car, in a silver color, seems to be the standard variant, as it lacks a sunroof which was seen previously too. The S70's grille resembles that of the X90 model.

As for the powertrain, there are rumors suggesting the base S70 will have a turbocharged 1.5-liter 3-cylinder MPI engine, while the top-spec model might come with a 1.5-liter turbocharged TGDI engine, similar to the X50. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation, so it's wise to treat this information with caution.



Neta V is now officially the cheapest EV in the market after launching -RM 100k OTR without insurance with 10-year body warranty

The Neta V, a new electric car, has been launched in Malaysia for a reasonable price of RM100,000 making it the most affordable electric vehicle available in the country today.

The car comes with a special body kit that enhances its sporty look, and it's available in six different colors. Inside, you'll find comfortable synthetic leather seats, a large 14.6-inch infotainment screen, and a 12-inch digital instrument display. The car also has six speakers for audio and supports keyless entry.

The Neta V is able to go from 0 to 50 km/h in just 3.9 seconds, and it can reach a top speed of 120 km/h. It can be charged quickly, going from 20% to 80% charge in around 30 minutes with the DC Fast Charging option and It can travel up to 380 kilometers on a single charge.

Neta is offering two packages for potential buyers. The first includes a complimentary EV Starter Package with essential accessories like a home charger, V2L, and various upgrades. The second option provides an interest-free package that can extend up to 7 years, subject to terms and conditions.

In terms of warranty, NETA V offers solid coverage. General components are protected for 5 years or up to 150,000 km, while the high-voltage components and the battery are covered for 8 years or 180,000 km. The body of the vehicle gets a 10-year or 200,000 km warranty.

BMW Malaysia introduces locally assembled 2023 X7 xDrive40i M Sport LCI. What's new?

Next, we have the launch of the locally assembled, facelifted 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport LCI by BMW Malaysia, which joins the previously introduced xDrive40i Pure Excellence LCI variant.

As a BMW M Sport variant, the X7 M Sport comes with distinct front and rear bumper highlights from the M Aerodynamics Package, along with 'M' inscriptions on the door entry sills. Noteworthy visual features include illuminated BMW Iconic Glow kidney grilles and new 22-inch double-spoke '913M' M Sport light alloy wheels. The X7 xDrive40i M Sport comes in three colors.

Inside, the car boasts a new 'Fineline Black’ wood trim with a high-gloss metal effect. The M Sport package also includes an M leather steering wheel and Merino leather upholstery.

Under the hood, the X7 xDrive40i M Sport maintains its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine with 381 PS and 540 Nm of torque, coupled with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and features mild-hybrid technology for enhanced efficiency.

The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds, reaching a top speed of 250 km/h. It also offers Level 2 Autonomous Driving capabilities thanks to the BMW Driving Assistant Professional suite.

Priced at RM 718,800, which includes the BMW Group Malaysia Premium Ownership experience package comprising a 5-Year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service programme, roadside assistance, accident hotline, and BMW Service Online packages. This new price is lower than the pre-facelift X7 M Sport, which was RM 728k.

Buyers can also consider the Straight Line Financing Plan from BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia, with monthly installment plans starting from RM 8,322 based on estimates for an 80 percent loan on a seven-year tenure.

The 2023 Toyota Alphard AH40 arrives in Malaysia

The 2023 Toyota Alphard AH40 debuted in Malaysia this past week, carrying a price tag of RM 538,000. This premium 7-seater MPV offers a blend of opulence and advanced features.

On the outside, the Alphard sports a distinctive LED lighting and chrome accents. It sits on 19-inch wheels and is available in four colors.

Inside, Nappa leather seats, a heated steering wheel, a spacious digital display, and a high-quality JBL audio system completes the cabin. The front seats also come with power adjustments and heating. For passengers, their seats are fitted with electric adjustments and a recline mode including a massage function.

Under the hood, the Alphard is equipped with a 2.4-liter turbo engine, striking a good balance between power and efficiency.

Safety features are plentiful, including airbags, collision alert systems, lane departure warnings, and more, providing peace of mind for both driver and passengers. Toyota added special shock absorbers to further enhance the overall comfort for passengers.

As for warranty, Toyota offers a 5-year, unlimited mileage coverage. Prospective buyers can now place their bookings for this MPV.



The 2023 Toyota Vellfire AGH40 arrives in Malaysia

The 2023 Toyota Vellfire AGH40 has been launched in Malaysia at a price of RM 438,000. This upgraded model introduces several notable features.

For the exterior, the new Vellfire showcases Tri-LED headlights, sequential indicators, and distinctive LED fog lamps at the front. At the rear, fresh LED tail lights are accompanied by neatly placed tailgate buttons. On top of that, the Vellfire now rides on 19-inch wheels and offers a choice of three body colors. Compared to its predecessor (AGH30), the new Vellfire is larger, measuring 75 mm longer and 55 mm taller while the width and wheelbase remain unchanged.

Stepping inside, the 7-seater MPV boasts synthetic leather seats, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, and a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

The driver enjoys an 8-way power seat adjustment with memory, while the front passenger gets a 4-way power seat adjustment. The second-row 'Executive Power Seats' offer bolstered headrests, heating and ventilation features. Additional amenities include armrests and a side table in the middle. The cabin is also equipped with a JBL 15-speaker audio system, lighting, and a total of seven USB-C ports for device charging.

The Vellfire is powered by a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine. Toyota claims a fuel economy of 9.1 liters per 100 km.

In terms of safety, the Vellfire comes with 6 airbags and Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 3.0 ADAS suite, offering enhanced features like intersection support for the pre-collision system, lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, road sign assist, adaptive high-beam system, blind spot monitor, and rear cross traffic alert.

Warranties are the same with the Alphard as The 2023 Toyota Vellfire also comes with a 5-year, unlimited mileage warranty. UMW Toyota Motor is currently accepting bookings

2024 Subaru BRZ will be the 1st model to incorporate this upgrade before launching in Malaysia with RM 20k price hike expected

After the frenzy of all the launchings, we get more exciting news as the 2024 Subaru BRZ is set to receive an upgrade with the introduction of EyeSight technology for manual transmission cars. This marks a significant development for Subaru, with the BRZ being the first model to incorporate this feature.

However, it's worth noting that along with this enhancement, there will be a price increase of up to RM 20,000 for the manual variant and RM 10,000 for the automatic version. This will bring both variants to an approximate price point of RM 269,000.

EyeSight is Subaru's Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which relies on a stereo camera setup. Originally introduced in 2008, it was initially exclusive to automatic transmission Subaru models. Today's EyeSight system offers autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with the capability to detect not only other vehicles but also pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcycles.

The addition of EyeSight to the 2024 Subaru BRZ with a 6-speed manual transmission expands upon the technology's existing capabilities in the automatic transmission variant. This enhancement enables features such as pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure and sway warnings, lead vehicle start alerts, and rear sonar warnings.





Honda Malaysia offers exclusive zero-downpayment deals for City and other models through two banks.

Now, if you've set your sights on owning a Honda City, now might be the perfect time. Honda Malaysia is offering a special financing deal in collaboration with Maybank and Bank Muamalat.

This deal allows you to secure a loan of up to 100% without the need for any down payment.

However, it's important to note that eligibility for this offer depends on meeting the banks' financial requirements. So, while it's a fantastic opportunity, don't assume it's automatic qualification.

This financing offer isn't limited to just the City model. It extends to all Honda models in their lineup. This means you could potentially drive home a Honda without any initial payment, provided you meet the criteria for the full loan amount.

Additionally, for those eyeing the City E and V variants, there's an added bonus. Until 31 December 2023, these models come with a complimentary Ecotint window film package valued at RM 2,200.

In addition to this special financing, there are extra discounts and freebies available, so it's worthwhile to consult your nearest Honda dealer for more details. If you've been contemplating a new Honda purchase, especially the City model, now presents an excellent opportunity to make it happen.

Construction begins at GWM's RM 100 million plant in Melaka - soon to be neighbors with Honda Malaysia's plant

To wrap things up, great news coming out of Great Wall Motor (GWM) Malaysia's office. GWM has officially begun construction on its RM 100 million CKD production plant in Pegoh, Melaka. Situated in the same Pegoh Industrial Park as Honda Malaysia's plant, this facility will be responsible for manufacturing upcoming GWM models, spanning SUVs, pickups, and electric vehicles. Anticipated to reach an annual capacity of 20,000 units by 2028, with potential for it to scale up to 30,000 units.

Notably, on the 18th of October, GWM and EP Manufacturing Berhad (EPMB) solidified their collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding for Car Assembly and Parts Production. The ceremony, held at EPMB's headquarters in Selangor, saw the participation of Mike Cui, Managing Director of Great Wall Motor Malaysia, and Ahmad Razlan Mohamed, Group Chief Executive Officer of EPMB.

This endeavor marks GWM's second production plant in Southeast Asia, following its establishment in Thailand's Rayong province. Mike Cui expressed gratitude towards EPMB for this strategic partnership, considering it a significant milestone in GWM's pursuit of becoming a leading automotive brand in the ASEAN region.

Proton unveils exclusive R3 20th Anniversary Edition package for X50

Proton has unveiled the pricing for the limited edition R3 20th Anniversary Edition accessories package designed for the Proton X50. This special package, released in celebration of two decades of the R3 brand, is exclusively available for buyers of the Proton X50 1.5 TGDi in jet grey, with only 200 units offered. Priced at RM12,000, including fitting, the package can be ordered from any Proton outlet, with deliveries set to begin in mid-November 2023.

The comprehensive accessories package includes a satin black vinyl wrap, specially designed R3 aerokit, bonnet stripe, rear roof spoiler, 18” lightweight alloy wheels, front grille Logo, limited edition nameplates, exclusive headrest embroidery, R3 carpet mats, and Proton window tint. CEO of Proton Edar, Roslan Abdullah, highlighted the significance of R3 in Proton's legacy and expressed gratitude towards the brand's supporters for their enthusiasm. He also emphasized that the package was designed exclusively for Proton’s popular SUV model.