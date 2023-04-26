What if a Proton X30 was real and looked this sexy?

This car isn’t real nor is the background behind it but instead one created by car render expert Theophilus Chin, depicting a possible design for the Proton X30 that features Geely's latest SUV styling known as "Starburst Vision”.

The design language has been seen used in most prominently in their newest SUV models such as the Boyue Cool and Boyue L, largely suspected to be the basis for the next-generation Proton X70.

It would make sense for Proton to pursue a smaller SUV to sit under their current entry-crossover, the X50, given the success of the Ativa (despite it also being within the B-segment categorisation).

After its warm reception, other automakers like Honda are following suit and are trying to compete in the sub-B crossover market in Malaysia with the WR-V set to launch as well the Creta from Hyundai coming even sooner to slot beneath the Kona in the Korean automaker’s local portfolio.

The trouble is the lack of a suitable existing donor model for an X30 with the closest equivalent being their Geely GX3 Pro. It certainly would sell well given the large market demand for such a car, especially if priced very sharply.

While Proton plots to strike at a new segment, Perodua is reported to be developing a new model codenamed D66B or the rumoured "Perodua Nexis", which is expected to be a more upscale SUV engineered for the Southeast Asian market unlike the globally available Daihatsu Rocky from which the Ativa is derived.

In reality, it’ll probably a good long while before Proton has the right ingredients to mount a real fight against the Ativa and the incoming WR-V given a sub-B contender isn’t really part of their near-term strategy.

With the imminent full launch of the X90, a 7-seat SUV and the largest model yet offered by Proton as well as the speculated introduction of a B-segment ‘S50’ sedan to follow shortly after based on the Geely Emgrand, they’ve already got their hands full.