What makes the Subaru Forester one of the few genuine SUVs left out there?

The issue at hand is that the vast majority of modern SUVs tend to exaggerate their capacity for adventure: but not Subaru, and definitely not the Subaru Forester.

Most buyers today recognise that the "Sport Utility" part of the 'SUV' acronym often remains an unfulfilled promise. Nevertheless, many are willing to pay for the faint hope of ruggedness despite the fact that these larger vehicles consume more fuel, have handling affected by their increased ride height, and can get stuck in challenging terrain due to a front-wheel drive layout. The Forester, for the most part, seems to deftly buck this trend.

In Malaysia, Subaru's lineup heavily emphasises SUVs to cater to the prevailing demand among buyers, a pattern seen in many other brands as well. At the top of that pecking order proudly sits the Forester.

It features a functional two-box design and a somewhat unique exterior style that only Subaru can execute, but it undeniably represents the Forester heritage and fulfils the modern SUV brief for 2023. Here are a few reasons why this offering from Subaru is especially appealing:

Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: True All-Weather, Multi-Terrain Traction And Agility

The Forester stands out as the first SUV in its medium-size class that genuinely excels off-road. Subaru has always been honest about this capability, setting it apart from the pretenders in the market. The power delivery from its 2.0-liter Boxer four-cylinder engine (generating 156PS and 196Nm of torque) is consistently robust across the RPM range.

This power is managed by Subaru's signature AWD system, which directs power to where it's needed most. The Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive is more than marketing jargon; it has been consistently proven to be exceptional in finding traction where other AWD systems falter, even on conventional road tyres. If it's an adventure you’re after, you’ll not find many SUVs to top it.

EyeSight 4.0: For Safe Keeping

Another technology at the forefront of Subaru’s portfolio is their active system and driver aid suite - EyeSight Advanced Driver Assist Technology. The EyeSight 4.0 system fitted to the newest Forester means driver and passengers alike can rest a little easier knowing it’s always looking out for them with a new unique function such as Autonomous Emergency Steering and an improved Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering Function, alongside reliable functions such as Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Sway Warning and Pre-Collision Throttle Management .

Subaru has always been a strong advocate for the inclusion and development of active safety systems in automobiles and their early head start in this field means theirs is one of the most advanced out there.

An SUV Practicality with Car-Like Dynamics

Inside the Forester, the driving experience is more reminiscent of a hatchback. The comfortable and supportive seats place the driver inside the car rather than on top of it, supported by the stability afforded by its Subaru Global Platform underpinnings.

The Lineartronic CVT with manual override shifts smoothly, aided by tactile steering wheel-mounted paddles. It handles normal driving situations with ease and provides a range of gear ratios without excessive noise or high RPMs.

The Forester offers excellent versatility, allowing Subaru to maximise the SUV's footprint and deliver on the "Utility" aspect of the equation. Passengers enjoy ample space, ease of ingress and egress thanks to wide opening doors and a well balanced H-point. Its expansive boot, measuring at 508 liters with the included boot cover, is well-designed to make loading and unloading a breeze. The rear seats can be folded flat in a 40/60 split, providing nearly 1,800 litres of cargo space.

Subaru Forester - Now With 0% Interest-Free* Financing, 5-Year Free Maintenance Package

If you were on the fence about the Subaru Forester, now’s the best time to dive in and discover one of the only true SUVs for yourself. It’s combination of everyday practicality, sheer all-terrain ability, sharp drive, and advanced technology make it a formidable all-rounder.

With packages that offer low instalments with 0% interest-free financing and free 5-year or 100,000km comprehensive maintenance, the Forester is now a much tougher proposition to walk away from.

