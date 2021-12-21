Win Up To RM5,000 In Fuel With Caltex's Protect & Win Promotion

Caltex is back, offering Malaysian motorists great deals while helping to keep cars, new and not-so-new, in top condition with their range of engine lubricants and additives. Caltex’s range of engine care additives and lubricants will optimise power and performance while protecting against wear and harmful deposits, so you can enjoy your journey no matter the destination.

The ongoing Caltex Protect & Win Promotion offers up to RM5,000 worth of fuel and smaller consolation prizes to be won as well. To participate, all you need to do is continue to purchase selected products from Caltex’s extensive range of engine care additives and lubricants from their Techron, Havoline, and Delo lines between November 27th, 2021 and January 22nd, 2022 from any nationwide Caltex stations or authorised workshops.

From there, just provide proof of purchase and answer a simple question through the WhatsApp application at (http://www.caltexlubricantspromo.com.my/) or by scanning the QR code displayed at Caltex stations and Caltex authorized workshops to be in the running.

Over the 8-week contest period, two (2) Grand Prize winners will be selected, each getting a Caltex StarCash Card worth RM5,000. Meanwhile, a further two hundred (200) winners will also be receiving StarCash Cards worth RM500 each.

Of course, more information can be found on the Caltex Malaysia website, while the contest terms and conditions alongside a full list of eligible products can also be found here. If you have further questions, Caltex has also provided a handy FAQ as well enclosed in the links above.

What are you waiting for? Give your car the protection it deserves today and stand a chance to win!