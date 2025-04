The all-Malaysian team of Wing Hin Motorsports made their presence felt in the first round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing GR86/BRZ cup on 6th April.

Making their debut in the Clubman series, young drivers Naquib Azlan and Amer Harris Jefry made it a double podium finish for the team at Autopolis International.

Naquib Azlan delivered a commanding performance to take 1st place with a total race time of 22'21.479, while teammate Amer Harris Jefry followed closely, securing 3rd place with a time of 22'27.107.

While the gap between 2nd and 3rd place was just 0.369s, Amer showed a good chance of keeping it close with the Cabana GR driver Tatsuya Minowa of Japan, who placed in second, showcasing the incredible competitiveness and pace from Amer in their very first outing.

Naquib admitted that adapting to the racing scene in Japan was a challenge, but he received help from everyone in the garage.

“All in all, I’m super happy and relieved that the team was able to achieve this victory,” said Naquib, as quoted in the Star newspaper.

He also admitted that all his hard work has paid off and will maintain the momentum to the end.

“It’s a tricky track but very rewarding once you get it right. We had worked hard to tweak the set-up and adapt to the new culture of this country's racing scene.

“Couldn’t be happier but this is just the start and we will try to maintain the momentum to the end,” he added.