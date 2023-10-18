Editor's Pick
  ​​​​​​​Winner of Peugeot's promotional campaign to embark on an all expense paid journey to Bahrain's racing extravaganza

​​​​​​​Winner of Peugeot’s promotional campaign to embark on an all expense paid journey to Bahrain's racing extravaganza

Auto News
 | 

​​​​​​​Winner of Peugeot’s promotional campaign to embark on an all expense paid journey to Bahrain's racing extravaganza

In a delightful culmination of the "Catch the Alluring PEUGEOT 9X8 at Bahrain" campaign, Bermaz Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd has announced Mr Jason Choong Zheng Xin as the fortunate winner. Having bought the Peugeot 3008 just a couple of months ago, Mr Choong is now preparing for a fully sponsored trip for two to the 2023 8-hour Bahrain World Endurance Championship on November 4th, 2023.

Michael Chen, Head of Sales at Bermaz Auto Alliance, commented on this four months long campaign, saying, “We were delighted with the response to our “Catch the Alluring PEUGEOT 9X8 at Bahrain” campaign, which ran for four months. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the lucky winner and thank you for your support in purchasing your dream Peugeot. This campaign is part of our objective to share the exclusive brand experience of buying a Peugeot and its heritage in motorsports.”

Mr Jason Choong, now a proud member of the Peugeot family, shared his gratitude, saying, “I would like to thank Bermaz Auto Alliance for selecting me as the grand prize winner of this amazing trip to Bahrain. It's been four months since I've owned the car, and everything has been great; the exterior, interior, and every moment in the car have been a memorable driving experience. Every time I parked my car in the indoor area while the headlight was still on, I couldn't resist turning my head and having one last glance before I stepped into the lift. The Peugeot 3008 is definitely a head-turner.”


 

Print
Muhammad Syahnaz

Muhammad Syahnaz

Junior Content Writer

