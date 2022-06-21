Works Ministry Needs RM3.4 Billion To Repair Federal Roads

Editor's Pick
How much would it take to repair federal roads throughout Peninsular Malaysia? According to the country's Works Ministry, an allocation of RM3.4 billion is needed by next year. Quite a bill for that one, eh?

During a visit to one of the locations in Gerik, Perak, Works Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, explained that the big budget is needed in order to complete all necessary jobs such as damage repairs, resurfacing, additional layers, and new road construction.

works ministry federal roads peninsular malaysia repair*Image credit: Kementerian Kerja Raya Malaysia

A quote from The Star stated Datuk Fadillah mentioning that "We are aware that many priorities have to be considered before the allocation is given, which in some cases is insufficient like the RM68 million to repair the federal road, FT004 (the East-West Highway)."

Despite the challenges, the Works Ministry is looking into other solutions for both the short and long term to solve these rising matters. These include resurfacing and repairing the damaged roads before moving on to major resurfacing and new road construction works.

works ministry gerik perak road repair malaysia*Image credit: Kementerian Kerja Raya Malaysia

As for the FT004 damaged section near Gerik, works involving patching and resurfacing will commence this Saturday (25 June 2022). From what we've read, it's going to be some major work to fix it all up, so those nearby should plan your journey accordingly.

