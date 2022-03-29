Would You Buy A Made In Malaysia Porsche? - First CKD Cayenne Unveiled In Kulim

Porsche Malaysia has rolled out their first CKD Cayenne, built-in Kulim, Kedah - priced from RM550k. Would you buy a made in Malaysia Porsche?

It seems only like yesterday Porsche announced that they would be setting up CKD operations in Malaysia. Fast-forward to the present and Porsche has rolled out their first locally assembled car.

Porsche's first assembly plant outside of Europe

A landmark event for the local automotive industry, Porsche has rolled out their first locally assembled vehicle in the form of the Cayenne. The locally assembled Cayenne debuted at the inaugural launch of Porsche's first assembly facility outside of Europe, at Sime Darby's motor vehicle production and assembly plant in Kulim, Kedah.

This collaboration is a testament to Sime Darby and Porsche's long-standing relationship, wherein in 2010, they were officially appointed as the sole factory authorised Porsche importer in Malaysia.

The plant also demonstrates Porsche's commitment to Malaysia and the ASEAN region. In addition to confidence in the business ecosystem and OEM spare parts in Malaysia.

"The new assembly site in Malaysia meets specific market needs and operates alongside Porsche's established network of production sites in Europe. In particular, it meets comprehensive quality standards set forth by Porsche when assembling Porsche sports cars," said Albrecht Reimold, Member of the Executive Board for Production and Logistics at Porsche.

Built in Malaysia, by Malaysians, for Malaysians

The right-hand-drive model is built specifically for the Malaysian market and is operated entirely by local personnel. The factory not only enables customers in Malaysia to buy their dream Porsche but also empowers the local community.

The CKD Cayenne comes with an elevated and enhanced standard equipment range specified exclusively for the Malaysian market, with a specially curated Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur option package and a special Porsche Design timepiece available for further personalisation. In addition, a wide range of lifestyle-oriented Tequipment accessories are available on request.

As expected, the CKD SUV is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine, producing 340PS and 450Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed transmission, sending drive to all four wheels via an intelligent AWD system.

The CKD Cayenne starts from RM550k, around RM110k cheaper than its imported counterpart. With savings that big to be had, the big question is, would you buy a Made in Malaysia Porsche?



