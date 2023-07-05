Wuling Air EV enters Thai market for just 395,000 baht (RM53k), Malaysia next?

The Wuling Air has arrived in Thailand, taking the title of the cheapest electric vehicle in Thailand, dethroning the Neta V.

This marks the second market for Wuling Air in the region, following its successful launch in Indonesia. Interestingly, the Wuling Air is also manufactured in Indonesia, and the initial batch of 400 units in Thailand has been fully imported from there (CBU).

Wuling Thailand offers two variants of the model, allowing customers to add an extended warranty package as an option. The pre-booking prices for the variants are as follows:

Standard Range 17.3 kWh: THB 395,000 (~RM 52,000)

Long Range 26.3 kWh: THB 415,000 (~RM 55,000)

For an additional THB 20,000 (~RM 2,600), customers can opt for the extended warranty package, which includes a 3-year/100,000 km car warranty and an 8-year/120,000 km battery warranty.

The Wuling Air EV has a slightly more compact appearance when compared to your regular EVs - think of the original SMART. The Standard Range variant features a 41 PS/110 Nm electric motor powered by a 17.3 kWh LFP battery, providing a range of 200 km for the rear-wheel drive hatchback.

Stepping up to the Long Range variant offers the same power output but with a larger 26.7 kWh LFP battery, extending the range to 300 km. The top speed of the Wuling Air is 106 km/h, and it takes approximately 4 hours to achieve a full state of charge (SoC) with 6.6 kW AC charging.

The Wuling Air EV boasts simplicity, featuring LED headlights, turn signals integrated into the side mirrors, and 12-inch wheels as standard across both variants.

The Standard Range variant includes a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a basic radio with two speakers. Meanwhile, the Long Range variant upgrades to a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a central 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It also adds four speakers and synthetic leather upholstery as notable enhancements.

Both variants share common safety features, such as hill hold control (HHC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a reverse camera. The Long Range variant further includes electronic stability control (ESC) to enhance the safety package.