You hear squealing noises every single time you brake? Here are the reasons why

Lemme talk to ya.



Tell me something. Have you ever applied the brake and squealing noises breaks out like a DJ on crack? The answer probably is you have because it is a common issue especially if the car is being used frequently.



So, what is this sound? Where is it coming from? And what is causing it?



When you hear that sound, the first thing you should know is, that is an indicator of something unusual.



One of the reason is, if you wash your car or it rains. Basically, the moisture is causing the squeaky sound. But, how?



Well, when water gets onto your rotor surface, it forms a thin layer of on it. This explains the squealing sounds. (Just act like you understand because if you don't, it's clear you were in arts stream back in school).



The layer of rust can cause your brakes to squeal when you drive your car, especially in the morning beacuse the rust has had time to form, from the night before- especially if it had rained.

So, now that your rotors have rust on them, What do you do? You can't be changing rotors every time it rains right?



The solution is to simply take the car out for a drive and use your brakes. That will help remove the layer of rust that was formed. Yes, I know. It's simple.

Worn brake components



So, after you have removed the layer of rust and the squealing sound persists, then you should immediately turn your attention to brake components. It's highly possible that your brake pads (or brake shoes for drum brakes) have reached the end of it's lifespan, and thus, the noise is a not so friendly reminder for you to get a new set of brake pads.



Similarly, the culprit could be worn brake rotors too as most brake rotors have a minimum thickness level engraved on the cross-section side. So, a simple rotor thickness inspection could tell you if the rotor's service life is over. Never skimp on rotors, pads or brake shoes beause these are vital things that slows down the car in emergency situations.



Pro tip: It's fine to change only your brake pads, if your rotors are still in good condition. However, if you are installing new rotors, always pair it with a new set of brake pads, no matter how good the condition of your current pads are.



Wrong brake pad selection



You must be thinking, "What do you mean wrong brake pad selection? I only use high-performance, high-temperature rated ones!" Well, that's exactly the problem.



Often times, such brake pads have compounds that are high-friction. Ask anyone who runs high-performance pads, they'll tell you that squealing is a by-product.



If you're using your car for daily commute, it's best to go with the same brake pads that were factory-fitted for the car. These pads are designed to be quiet, with strong initial bite and quick response. So yeah, these pads would suffice.

Improper run-in



Another thing is, if your brake pads/shoes and rotors are quite new, any noise that comes from the brake system are caused by improper running-in. New brake pads/shoe and rotors need some driving time to let the brake pad compound bond with the rotor surface.



Failure to do so might cause the brake pad surface to wear unevenly. Imagine one side of the brake pad thinning out more and quicker than the other. A consequence of this? You guessed it, squealing noises and worse, vibrations.



How do I bed in my brake components?



Generally, there are two ways of running-in your brake components when new. There is the soft approach, and a harder, faster way.



One, is to just drive like you normally would, without extreme hard braking (if possible). As mentioned earlier, this allows the brake pad compound to apply itself on to the rotor surface. This soft approach to breaking in would suffice if you you use your car for daily commute.

For hard break-in for performance applications:



If you're looking to do it for performance reasons, there is the harder and faster way. However, this type of bedding in requires a clear and preferably unoccupied stretch of road, as it can be dangerous if you dont know what you're doing.



So, make sure to always know what the hell you're doing and avoid causing harm to other.

Uneven brake pressure



Squealing noise can also be caused by brake pressure not distributed evenly to all four corners of the car. The cause is usually related to worn a brake master pump, or calipers that require cleaning / servicing.

It's best to have your car inspected by a good and experienced mechanic regularly.



Don't forget your brake fluids too



Maintaining your vehicle's brake systems is not rocket science. It's simple alright. Just like engine oil changes, you need to be mindful of service intervals for your pads, rotors and also brake fluid. If you can't remember, write it down somewhere in your phones or if you're old school(emphasis on old), buku tiga lima (555). hahaha.



Besides tyres, brakes are one of the most important components in your car. After all, it's not really a big problem if your car can't start but, if your car can't stop, then you're screwed. Big time!