Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car for the upcoming Hyundai N Festival motorsports event.

Signalling the start of a new era in sustainable racing, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car is essentially based on the already very impressive production version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N but dialled up to 11 for a very important purpose - intensive circuit driving.

According to Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand & Motorsport, "We are incredibly proud to unveil the Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car, demonstrating our commitment to sustainable racing. This unique electric racing car demonstrates our cutting-edge technology and passion for pushing the boundaries of what EVs can achieve on the racetrack."

Power is still maintained at 650PS thanks to the Ioniq 5 N's dual electric motor setup for both front and rear axles. Scheduled to compete in the eN1 class, it's been fitted with some track-oriented goodies such as 18-inch forged wheels wrapped with motorsport slick rubbers where teams are allowed to run any tyre products that they see fit to race in the eN1 class.

For better handling and aerodynamics, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car also features a redesigned body kit which includes:

Wide-style over-fenders

Wider wheel trajectories

Front lips and rear wings (for more downforce)

Fibreglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) bonnet

polycarbonate windows + more

Spectators of the eN1 races will also get to enjoy and experience a multitude of exciting sounds thanks to the car's NGB overboost, virtual shift (N e-Shift), and amplified NAS+ (N Active Sound) which can be uniquely tuned and produced by the teams.

As far as EVs and EV racing are concerned, we believe that old-school petrolheads might be okay with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1. What about you?