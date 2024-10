Zeekr Malaysia has officially begun taking orders for the highly anticipated Zeekr 009, positioning it as a direct competitor to other premium MPVs, most notably the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire - albeit by offering a fully electric alternative - with an estimated starting price of below RM370,000.

At 5,209 mm in length, 2,024 mm in width, and 1,848 mm in height, with a wheelbase stretching to 3,205 mm, the Zeekr 009 boasts a larger footprint compared to its rivals, translating into more interior space and a stronger presence on the road, giving it an edge in terms of sheer cabin commodiousness.

Malaysia will apparently receive two distinct variants of the 009: in Luxury and Ultra Luxury trims. The ‘entry’ Luxury variant features a seven-seater configuration with a 2+2+3 layout, while the Ultra Luxury variant is a six-seater with a 2+2+2 layout, offering wider executive seats in the second row.

The Luxury seven-seater option provides a convenient aisle in the middle, allowing easy access to the third-row bench, while the Ultra Luxury trim focuses on providing a more spacious and comfortable experience for second-row passengers.

Though its detailed specification and equipment list will be made clearer as its local launch approaches, we know both versions of the Zeekr 009 in other markets come equipped with a host of premium features designed to enhance comfort and convenience. These include 12-way powered front seats with massage, memory, and ventilation functions, Nappa leather ‘Sofaro’ seats, and second-row seats with adjustable leg rests, ventilation, massage, and memory functions. The cabin also features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.05-inch OLED infotainment touchscreen, and a 17-inch OLED rear display mounted on the ceiling.

Further enhancing the upscale passenger experience is a 30-speaker Yamaha sound system, sliding door card touch displays, a 50W wireless charging pad, and support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Additionally, the Zeekr 009 is equipped with an air suspension system, matrix LED headlamps with adaptive driving beam, and an extensive suite of active safety and advanced driver assistance systems.

Customers will have three exterior colours to choose from: Phantom Black, Electric Blue, and Crystal White Pearl. Inside, the Zeekr 009 offers a choice of Black or two-tone options, including Stone Grey (like the Proton X70?) and Polar White, as well as Midnight Blue and Polar White.

The performance of the Zeekr 009 is equally impressive, featuring a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.5 seconds thanks to its dual-motor setup generating a combined output of 612 PS (603 hp or 450 kW) and 693 Nm of torque. Powering this system is a pretty massive 116kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery, which offers a WLTP-rated range of 582 km. This setup mirrors the version of the 009 sold in Thailand, which debuted earlier this year in Hong Kong.

With its competitive pricing, expansive feature set, and luxurious design, the Zeekr 009 is a strong contender against the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire. However, with other premium MPVs like the Denza D9 also entering the market soon, potential buyers might want to explore all available options before making a final decision.

That aside, its estimated starting price of below RM370,000 makes Zeekr 009 approximately RM70,000 lower than the Vellfire and RM170,000 cheaper than the Alphard, potentially clawing away at a market segment those Toyota models have had a tight grip on for years and years. This aggressive pricing strategy, combined with the vehicle’s size and features, makes it a compelling option in the luxury MPV segment. Again, we’ll have more on this as the news drops.