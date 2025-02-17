Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Predict the Price of Your Vehicle
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Zeekr Space Petaling Jaya launched as brand’s first showroom in Malaysia

Zeekr Space Petaling Jaya launched as brand’s first showroom in Malaysia

Auto News
 | 

Zeekr Space Petaling Jaya launched as brand’s first showroom in Malaysia

The first Zeekr showroom in Malaysia has officially opened its doors in Petaling Jaya. Operated by Sentinel Automotive, Zeekr Space Petaling Jaya is located at 58, Jalan Profesor Diraja Ungku Aziz, PJS 12. Spanning 660 square metres. 

The showroom operates daily, from 10 AM to 6 PM on weekdays and 10 AM to 5 PM on Sundays. This new facility complements the existing Zeekr stores at Sunway Pyramid, one of which is a pop-up presence.

“ZEEKR is committed to offering premium, technology-driven products with refined quality, designed elevate the driving experience for customers around the world. Our focus remains on delivering unparalleled performance, sophisticated design, and advanced technology in every vehicle we create. We understand that today’s drivers seek not just functionality but a seamless integration of innovation into their daily lives.” said Alex Bao, Managing Director of Southeast Asia.

“We believe Petaling Jaya is an ideal city to launch this space, it’s a forward-thinking, dynamic city that mirrors ZEEKR’s core values of progress, sustainability, and innovation. ZEEKR is redefining the electric driving experience. It’s not just about sustainability – it’s about performance, innovation, and transforming the way we drive. And it all starts here at ZEEKR Space Petaling Jaya.” added Daniel Lee, General Manager of Sentinel Automotive Sdn. Bhd.

The 1S centre features a dedicated display area showcasing Zeekr's two current models available in Malaysia: the Zeekr 009 and Zeekr X. However, pretty soon there should be a third model joining the offensive, the Zeekr 7X, which was previewed at the showroom launch.

Visitors can also relax in the comfortable lounge area or view the delivery bay, which had already hosted customer deliveries ahead of the official launch to meet the demand before Chinese New Year.

Looking ahead, Zeekr plans to open more outlets across Malaysia. Three additional showrooms are slated for the Klang Valley, with further expansions into Penang and Johor Bahru later this year.

Related Tags
2025 Zeekr Geely Sentinel Automotive EV Electric Vehicle 009 Zeekr X showroom launch Selangor Petaling Jaya
Print
Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now