Zeekr Space Petaling Jaya launched as brand’s first showroom in Malaysia

The first Zeekr showroom in Malaysia has officially opened its doors in Petaling Jaya. Operated by Sentinel Automotive, Zeekr Space Petaling Jaya is located at 58, Jalan Profesor Diraja Ungku Aziz, PJS 12. Spanning 660 square metres.

The showroom operates daily, from 10 AM to 6 PM on weekdays and 10 AM to 5 PM on Sundays. This new facility complements the existing Zeekr stores at Sunway Pyramid, one of which is a pop-up presence.

“ZEEKR is committed to offering premium, technology-driven products with refined quality, designed elevate the driving experience for customers around the world. Our focus remains on delivering unparalleled performance, sophisticated design, and advanced technology in every vehicle we create. We understand that today’s drivers seek not just functionality but a seamless integration of innovation into their daily lives.” said Alex Bao, Managing Director of Southeast Asia.

“We believe Petaling Jaya is an ideal city to launch this space, it’s a forward-thinking, dynamic city that mirrors ZEEKR’s core values of progress, sustainability, and innovation. ZEEKR is redefining the electric driving experience. It’s not just about sustainability – it’s about performance, innovation, and transforming the way we drive. And it all starts here at ZEEKR Space Petaling Jaya.” added Daniel Lee, General Manager of Sentinel Automotive Sdn. Bhd.

The 1S centre features a dedicated display area showcasing Zeekr's two current models available in Malaysia: the Zeekr 009 and Zeekr X. However, pretty soon there should be a third model joining the offensive, the Zeekr 7X, which was previewed at the showroom launch.

Visitors can also relax in the comfortable lounge area or view the delivery bay, which had already hosted customer deliveries ahead of the official launch to meet the demand before Chinese New Year.

Looking ahead, Zeekr plans to open more outlets across Malaysia. Three additional showrooms are slated for the Klang Valley, with further expansions into Penang and Johor Bahru later this year.