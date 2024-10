Zeekr, one of the premium subsidiary brands of Chinese automotive giant Geely, has officially opened bookings for their Zeekr X in Malaysia, marking the brand's debut in the local electric vehicle market, which was first hinted at back in June 2023. With this confirmation, eager customers can now register their interest and place their booking.

The most significant point of interest is the pricing of the Zeekr X, which is estimated to be under RM180,000, positioning it competitively within the SEA-based EV lineup - namely the Volvo EX30 and Smart #1.

For comparison, the Volvo EX30 its most recent platform sibling to see a Malaysian introduction, is priced from RM188,888, thus giving the Zeekr X a more affordable edge should the estimated price be accurate.

That said, the Volvo slightly pricier than the Smart #1 and #3, which are also based on the SEA platform and start from RM169,000 and RM175,000, respectively.

Two variants of the Zeekr X will be available in Malaysia: the Premium RWD (rear-wheel drive) and the Flagship AWD. Both variants come equipped with the same capacity of nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery, providing a net energy capacity of 66 kWh (69 kWh gross).

At the lower end of the range, the Premium RWD variant offers an impressive range of up to 440 km based on the WLTP standard, while the Flagship AWD variant has a slightly lower range of up to 420 km due to its dual-motor setup.

The Premium RWD’s single motor produces 272 PS and 343 Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, while Flagship AWD variant boasts a more powerful dual-motor setup with 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm of torque, allowing it to achieve the same sprint in just 3.8 seconds. Both variants have a top speed of 190 km/h.

Incidentally, this pretty much mirrors the Smart#1 and Volvo EX30 in outputs for their respective single and dual motor ‘performance’ layouts.

Its charging capabilities are another highlight of the Zeekr X with both variants supporting DC fast charging at a peak rate of 150 kW, allowing for a 10-80% charge in just 30 minutes assuming you find a rapid charger capable of those feeds.

While AC charging specifications for Malaysia haven’t been confirmed yet, it is expected that the Premium RWD variant will offer 7.2 kW charging, while the Flagship AWD variant should support up to 11 kW, with a full charge taking approximately seven hours.

Standard features of the Zeekr X include full LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In terms of its standard safety equipment, the X is fitted with seven airbags and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and driver monitoring, among others.

Upon its launch, the timing of which still remains vague, the Zeekr X will be available in five exterior colours: Crystal White, Mist Grey, Grid Grey, Palace Beige, and Pine Green. Inside, the cabin is offered in a single two-tone scheme of Charcoal Black and Stone Grey (like the 2025 Proton X70?).

We’ll have more on the Zeekr X as the news comes to the surface. As of now, we have no shortage of compact SEA-based EVs, and it remains to be seen how the Zeekr will differentiate itself from its nearest rivals.