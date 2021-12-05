Carlist.my
Event Services

Need help with your automotive events? With a full-fledged workforce, our Event Services Team is here to assist you throughout your entire journey.

Submit your enquiries by contacting us below.

  • Year
RHB Drive: Premium & EV Roadshow powered by Carlist.my & WapCar

02 Jun - 04 Jun 2023
Pavilion Bukit Jalil
Cartell Speedfest & Track Attack Vol 2

27 May 2023
Sepang International Circuit
Cartell Gymkhana Vol 3

20 May 2023
Stadium Shah Alam
Cartell Track Attack Vol.1

04 Sep 2022
Sepang International Circuit - South Paddock
Carlist.my DRIVE: Merdeka Roadshow Edition 2022

25 Aug - 28 Aug 2022
IOI Grand Exhibition & Convention Center
Carlist.my DRIVE: Hot Deals Carnival 2022

08 Apr - 10 Apr 2022
Piazza, Pavilion Bukit Jalil
Gymkhana 2022 Vol. 1 & Vol. 2

12 Mar - 02 Jul 2022
Shah Alam Stadium
Carlist.my People's Choice Award Car of The Year 2021

10 Dec 2021
Ruyi & Lyn, Bangsar Shopping Centre
Carlist.my DRIVE: Auto Fair 2021

03 Dec - 05 Dec 2021
Setia City Convention Centre, Shah Alam
Send us a message and
let us help you with your next event!

