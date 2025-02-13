Carlist.my
  Jaecoo J7 PHEV roll off production line ahead of launch

Jaecoo J7 PHEV roll off production line ahead of launch

Auto News
Jaecoo J7 PHEV roll off production line ahead of launch

Ahead of its official launch, Jaecoo, Malaysia’s challenger premium off-road SUV brand, has revealed that its first locally assembled Jaecoo J7 PHEV started rolling off the production line at its Shah Alam facility. 


“We believe the Jaecoo J7 PHEV fits in perfectly with the market’s appetite for an alternative between the ICE and EV segments, providing the best of both worlds with its superior Super Hybrid System fondly known as SHS. As Malaysia’s EV ecosystem continues to develop, Jaecoo is happy to offer greater peace of mind to consumers considering the transition to hybrid energy mobility. 

 

“Beyond delivering a great premium SUV, our Jaecoo network is also equipped and ready to care for our PHEV customers, which is key to the longevity of their ownership journey with Jaecoo,” said Jaecoo Malaysia Vice President Emily Lek.

 

The model offers an electric range of 106km (NEDC range) and the lowest fuel consumption in its class, at 5.99 litres per 100km, in a power-depleted state.

Most recently, the J7 PHEV was tested in a long-distance drive from Singapore to Hatyai, Thailand and clocked over 1,200km WLTP range. 


For more details about JAECOO Malaysia, visit their official website and Jaecoo Malaysia's social platforms. 
 

