Latest JPJ Running Number & Car Plate Number In Malaysia

Here is the list of JPJ Latest Number Plate (Last Updated 18 October 2023, Wednesday 10:00 am)

Peninsular



JOHOR - JWN849

KEDAH - KFR3598

LANGKAWI - KV5443E

KELANTAN - DET8425

KUALA LUMPUR - VLH7834

MELAKA - MDT498

NEGERI SEMBILAN - NDY6830

PAHANG - CEU6302

PULAU PINANG - PQY3490

PERAK - ANE3964

PERLIS - RAS3395

SELANGOR - BRM9582

TERENGGANU - TCU3025



PUTRAJAYA - FF9999*

Sarawak



KUCHING - QAB9405G

SIBU - QS4256S

MIRI - QM4054N

SRI AMAN - QBF8470

SARIKEI - QRT3441

BINTULU - QTY9854

LIMBANG - QLE4161

KOTA SAMARAHAN - QCQ7503

KAPIT - QPC5418

Sabah



KOTA KINABALU - SJA9435

SANDAKAN - SML2638

KUDAT - SK9751D

TAWAU - SWH7989

BEAUFORT - SB6982G

KENINGAU - SU5460K

LAHAD DATU - SD3495V



LABUAN - LH2297

Have you ever imagined our cars without the JPJ number plate? Going to the shopping mall would probably be a nightmare! But what’s the significance of those alphabets and numbers? Even though it may appear like a random set of alphabet and numbers, the initial alphabet in the JPJ number plate actually represents states in Malaysia. The JPJ number plates are used to distinguish between different cars and also for JPJ car registration in Malaysia. Each vehicle will get a unique JPJ car plate to make it distinct.The JPJ number plate which is also known as vehicle registration plate is provided by the government authority which is called Malaysian Road Transport Department ( Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan).

JPJ Running Number

Did you know that there are different categories of JPJ no plat? One of them is the JPJ running number. Are you wondering why it is called a “running number”?

Because.. it’s the only number that runs away from the police! Haha, just kidding.

The truth is that running no JPJ or JPJ number plate running are actually numbers sequence assigned to vehicles when it is registered to Malaysian Road Transport Department (Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan or JPJ). Yeah, it is just the normal JPJ number plate which people automatically get when they buy a vehicle.

On the other hand, there are also the popular and unique JPJ car plates. You might have noticed them pass by you while driving. Below are a few examples of it.

The special JPJ no plate is actually divided into three categories which are:

Popular

Attractive

Golden Numbers

Are you interested in having a special JPJ car plate for your vehicle? You want your vehicle to have your name on the car plate such as WAN XXXX? Well, it depends on the JPJ number categories above. You can either join the auction or purchase it through JPJ or any authorized agents. As these numbers are special, they are very high in demand. Some would say that the special numbers are a symbol of status or a method to customize the vehicle’s JPJ number plate.

PREFIX JPJ CAR PLATE NUMBER

What is the prefix in JPJ car plate number? It’s the first alphabet that you see in this image. As mentioned before, this letter represents a state in Malaysia. For example W = Kuala Lumpur, A = Perak and B = Selangor. But now, the JPJ wilayah running number prefix has changed to V due to run out of its sequence. As for the two letters besides it, it follows an alphabetical sequence. For example ABC, the next series will be ABD, ABE, ABF and it goes on until the latest JPJ No plate.

BUT WHY DOES THE JPJ NUMBER PLATE HAVE NO I, O and Z??? The reason is to avoid it being confused with the visually similar numbers like below.

I = 1

O = 0

Z = 2

Now can you see what I mean?

So, let's say you want a running no JPJ which has passed, can you get it? Sad to say this, but it’s not possible. You can only choose from the current series or wait for the new ones to be released. Unless the pass series were not registered, then you can buy them from any authorized agents which have them such as OENumber.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. Who is eligible to purchase a JPJ running number?

Anyone who owns a vehicle can purchase it.

2. How to purchase a running JPJ number plate?

a. JPJ Office Branch: You can visit any JPJ branch near your location. If the numbers are unique, they require a bit of processing time. For regular ones, they can be obtained on the spot.

b. Online through MYSIKAP: It is similar to the first method, but entirely online. You can search for your preferred number and pay for it on the website. But, they only offer ordinary running numbers. Rare or unique number plates are not available. If you want, you can go to the next method.

c. JPJeBID Online Platform: Are you looking for unique and special numbers that hold significance for you? Then this is the one for you. Anyone can participate here through a bidding process. The bidding starts at RM300 and can go up to a million. But, before that, you need to have an account on MYSIKAP.

3. What document should I prepare before purchasing a JPJ running number ?

a. Personal ownership (Malaysian):

Photocopy of your identity card (IC) front and back

b. Personal ownership (Non – Malaysian):

Photocopy of latest passport

c. Company ownership:

SSM document

4. How long is the validity for the JPJ number plate that was purchased?

If you have successfully purchased the plate number, you need to register the number within three months from the date of payment. Failure to do so, the number can be withdrawn and is offered to other people who are interested.

5. Can I use my purchased JPJ running number on any type of vehicle?

The JPJ running numbers are valid for any type of vehicles in Malaysia which includes car, motorcycle, lorry, van, truck and many more. The JPJ number plate is also suitable for used or registered as well as recon vehicles.