​​​​​​​Proton S70 2023 price, specifications and launch date: What we know so far.

Proton S70 is the name guys. That much has been confirmed after the upcoming sedan by Proton was spotted on the road without any cover. This effectively confirms that the next installment in the Proton line up will not be the Proton S50, rather, it would be called the Proton S70.

These are exciting times. Proton has taken the Malaysian automotive scene by storm in the last few years ever since the takeover by Geely, where they have flooded the market, especially the SUV market with the X brothers - the X50, X70 and the recently released X90.

As expected, all three models were well received by the consumers with the X70 being the clear favorite with over 83,000 units sold till the end of 2022. Now, Proton - who is showing no signs of slowing down from the success of the SUVs, is gearing up to introduce the S70 as the latest addition to the Proton family.

After destabilizing the SUV market for other car manufacturers by capturing the attention of SUV buyers, Proton is getting ready to battle it out in the sedan segment against the established heavyweights including the class leading Honda City, followed by Toyota Vios and Nissan Almera.

Proton is out to wrestle back their reputation which had taken a massive hit due to internal politicking and mismanagement for many years before Geely's arrival. After proving themselves in the SUV segment, Proton's next target is the Sedan segment.

We’re all thinking about it: Proton S70 launch date?

As we know, Proton's CEO Dr Li Chunrong said in early September that the new Proton model will be released in two months' time. So based on his timeline, we are looking at a launch date of around the 1st or 2nd week of November. That is just a fortnight away.

Possible Proton S70 specification.

The Proton S70 is likely to be equipped with the 1.5 liter TGDi turbocharged three-cylinder engine - same as its compatriot the X50 & X70, with DCT gearbox powering the wheels. Also expected to be included is the standard ADAS safety system.

The million dollar question: Proton S70 price?

You must have googled ‘Proton X70 expected price’ at least once right? No one knows, but we do have an idea. If we look at the three Japanese models mentioned above - The City, Vios and Almera. These cars' price range are almost the same - From RM 83k - RM 99k, with the exception of City 1.5L e:HEV RS which is priced at RM 111k.

The price of Proton S70 will likely be in the same competitive RM 80k -RM 90k range, though it wouldn't hurt us if Proton prices it slightly lower from Rm 70k onwards.

So, would you like to get your hands on the Proton S70?