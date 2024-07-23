All-New 2024 Lexus LBX arrives in Malaysia from RM238k - premium hybrid compact SUV to take on Merc GLA

The wait is over as today Lexus has formally introduced their new premium B-segment SUV to the Malaysian market, the LBX. Offered as a hybrid in 2 variants and positioned as the brand’s most affordable model, starting from RM238,888.

2024 Lexus LBX Premium - RM238,888

2024 Lexus LBX Luxury - RM268,888

Fully imported from Toyota’s Iwate plant in Japan, the LBX picks up the baton from now-discontinued UX and offers a welcome alternative in the compact premium SUV segment, though a little more petite than its competitors like the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

In terms of dimensions, the LBX measures 4,190 mm in length, 1,825 mm in width, and 1,560 mm in height, making it significantly smaller than the BMW X1, being 310 mm shorter, 20 mm narrower, and 82 mm lower. The wheelbase of the LBX is 2,580 mm, which is 112 mm shorter than that of the X1.

To put it into perspective, the LBX is 20mm less than that of the Proton X50 (2,600mm), which might be wholly unsurprising to those clued in on the new model’s underpinnings. The LBX, short for Lexus Breakthrough Crossover, is built on the B-segment variant of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA-B, or just GA-B), the same as the one used in the global Toyota Yaris Cross, although it’s important to note that this is different from the ASEAN version built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture.

The LBX has been engineered to deliver a premium driving experience (spoiler: it does). The body structure utilises a significant amount of structural adhesives and features numerous short-pitch welding points to enhance torsional rigidity. Additionally, lightweight components such as an aluminium bonnet and molded resin parts contribute to the vehicle’s overall agility and solid structural characteristics.

Under said aluminium bonnet, the LBX is powered by an M15A-FXE 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle three-cylinder engine producing 91 PS at 5,500 rpm and 120 Nm of torque from 3,800 to 4,800 rpm and paired with a 94 PS/185 Nm electric motor, a next-generation eCVT, and a nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery, resulting in a combined output of 136 PS, which is notably higher than the 122PS combined output of the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid. Power is sent to the front wheels, allowing the LBX to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds.

In terms of styling, the LBX features Lexus’ more modern design language known as Lexus Next Chapter, which is also seen on the new NX, RX, and RZ models. Up front, the brand’s distinctive spindle grille has been reimagined as a “spindle body” with a smaller trapezoidal opening, and a silver upper bar connects the sleek LED headlights with eyebrow-style daytime running lights, enhancing the vehicle’s front profile.

From the side, the LBX’s short overhangs give it a robust square stance on the road, further emphasised by prominent rear haunches. A chrome upper window strip extends towards the rear spoiler, creating a “floating roof” effect, though we cannot help but draw a visual comparison to the Mazda CX-3 in regards to its window line. Meanwhile, the rear of the vehicle is defined by full-width taillights and the Lexus script with L logo omitted, with the number plate recess moved to the bumper to enhance the overall design.

The LBX Premium variant rides on 17-inch grey V-spoke alloy wheels while the Luxury model is upgraded to 18-inch Y-spoke wheels with a glossier two-tone finish. The Luxury variant also includes a body kit with front and rear skirts featuring a silver centre section and textured C-pillars with alternating matte and gloss stripes.

Inside, the LBX’s minimalist cabin marks a departure from Lexus’ traditionally ornate interiors. Its centerpiece is a large 9.8-inch touchscreen featuring the brand’s latest ‘Tazuna’ interface, which includes wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto connectivity, but maintains physical switches for the dual-zone climate control with an integrated Panasonic Nanoe X Ionizer.

The seats are upholstered in black faux leather with red stitching. The driver’s seat is power-adjustable with lumbar support and memory function, but the passenger seat remains manually adjustable. The boot capacity is 315 litres, expandable to 992 litres with the rear seats folded.

Standard features across the range include keyless entry, push-button start, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, navigation, a powered tailgate, and a reverse camera. The Luxury variant adds a 360-degree camera system with a transparency function, a digital rear-view mirror, and Lexus Teammate Advanced Park assist.

The driver’s seat features a digital instrument display that measures seven inches in the Premium model and 12.3 inches in the Luxury variant that also adds a head-up display. Also, the LBX Premium comes with an unbranded six speakers audio array while the Luxury variant boasts a 13-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound system.

In terms of safety, the LBX comes equipped with eight airbags, including a centre airbag, and a full suite of driver assistance features as part of the Lexus Safety System+ that includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, lane centring assist, Active Cornering Assist, traffic sign recognition, blind-spot monitoring, door opening warning, and automatic high beam.

For those seeking a bit more style, a two-tone colour scheme featuring a black roof is available for an additional RM1,500 on both variants (except for units with the Black Mica body colour).

Additionally, all LBX models come with a comprehensive five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and an eight-year, unlimited-mileage battery warranty. Buyers can also opt for an extra two years of coverage for added peace of mind.