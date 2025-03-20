All-New 2025 Volvo EX90 previewed in Malaysia, from est. RM450k - Closer Look At New Swedish EV SUV Flagship

Ahead of its imminent local launch, Volvo Car Malaysia has officially opened bookings and has held a special preview session for its latest flagship SUV, the all-electric Volvo EX90, a new fully electric SUV flagship to sit alongside the updated 2025 XC90 facelift. Here's a closer look at the newest fully electric Swede soon to hit our roads.

Both 7-seaters - the XC90 and EX90 - play a crucial role in Volvo's evolving model strategy both globally and in Malaysia, with us being among the first markets in the Asia-Pacific region to introduce the EX90, following its debut in Thailand last year.

Onto the preview of said EX90; it is estimated to start at around RM450,000, with official pricing, trim levels, and specifications to be confirmed at launch, which is bound to be pretty soon. Local press had the chance to have an up-close session with the car, and these preview images do represent the Malaysian-spec version that local buyers can expect in showrooms.

First unveiled to the world in 2022, the EX90 is Volvo’s flagship battery-electric vehicle, designed from the ground up as a fully electric SUV, sharing the spot at the top of the pecking order with the new XC90. The 7-seater BEV comes with two dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain options:

Twin Motor: Produces 408 PS and 770 Nm of torque, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Twin Motor Performance: Delivers 517 PS and 910 Nm of torque, achieving 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds.

Both variants are draw power from a 111kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery, of which 107kWh is made system usable, with estimated driving range standing at 600km for the Twin Motor version and 590km for the Twin Motor Performance model.

The preview unit here featured Volvo’s "Twin Motor" badging, confirming its 408 PS/770 Nm configuration, instead of the more menacing "Twin Performance" script seen in other markets, suggesting the EX90 will arrive in Malaysia with a single powertrain option.

A standout feature of the EX90 is its bi-directional charging capability, allowing it to supply power to homes, electronic devices, or even other EVs with an output of 11kW, essentially acting as an AC charger for however much juice it has in its own reserves. In the future, Volvo plans to introduce vehicle-to-grid (V2G) functionality, enabling owners to sell energy back to the power grid during peak hours.

In terms of design, the EX90 showcases signature Volvo elements such as Thor’s Hammer LED high-definition pixel headlights, animated LED taillights, and large 21-inch wheels, as seen on the preview model. Additional wheel options may be available depending on trim levels.

The EX90 is larger than the XC90, measuring 5,037 mm in length, 1,964 mm in width, and 1,747 mm in height, with a 2,985 mm wheelbase. Despite its increased dimensions, it sits 29 mm lower than the XC90, while the wheelbase remains nearly identical.

Inside, the EX90 adopts a minimalist Scandinavian design, with a central rotating knob on the console for key in-car functions. The dashboard is dominated by two screens: a 14.5-inch vertical touchscreen for infotainment and a 9.0-inch slim horizontal display serving as the digital instrument cluster. Additionally, a Head-Up Display (HUD) enhances driving convenience. Overall, it doesn’t diverge too much from what we’ve come to expect from Volvo in terms of design and material choice, both being of very high standard.

The preview model also featured a premium Bowers & Wilkins 3D sound system, which is available on the EX90 Ultra variants in Thailand. This high-end audio setup includes 25 speakers and marks Volvo’s first use of Dolby Atmos 3D audio technology, while a panoramic glass roof further adds to the luxurious ambiance of the cabin.

Safety is naturally a top-most priority for Volvo, and the EX90 is expected to be one of its most advanced models to date. The Malaysian preview unit was equipped with a roof-mounted Iris LiDAR sensor module from Luminar, evidenced by that bump north of its front windscreen, along with five radar sensors, eight cameras, two interior cameras, and 16 ultrasonic sensors.

These cutting-edge sensing array works together to enhance driver assistance and safety features, helping to make the EX90 Volvo’s safest vehicle yet, installed with the latest iteration of Volvo’s Pilot Assist system and Run-Off Road Mitigation technology.

With the launch of the EX90 set for the coming weeks following the appearance of this preview unit, Volvo marches on with its expanded all-electric lineup in Malaysia, which already includes the most recent EX30, XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, and EC40 (formerly known as the C40 Recharge Pure Electric).

Initially, the EX90 will be available as a fully imported (CBU) unit before transitioning to local assembly (CKD) at a later stage. Of course, we'll have more details on the model’s official specifications and availability closer to or at its official launch - stay tuned!