Lexus has once again set a new benchmark in the automotive world with the introduction of the all-new Lexus LBX. Designed for discerning drivers who value effortless luxury, the LBX offers a unique blend of sophistication, comfort, and advanced technology in a compact package. With its innovative features and extraordinary attention to detail, this compact crossover perfectly encapsulates the Lexus ethos: uncompromising quality, dynamic performance, as well as exceptional mechanical and design cohesion.

Effortless Luxury for Discerning Drivers

The LBX is crafted to deliver a truly care-free driving experience. Every aspect of this crossover reflects Lexus’s commitment to providing relaxing comfort, ensuring that every journey, whether through bustling city streets or open highways, is as smooth and enjoyable as possible. The luxurious upholstery adds a touch of sophistication to the interior, giving even entry-level models a plush appeal that elevates the driving experience.

Tazuna Concept Cockpit: Seamless Harmony

At the heart of the LBX’s interior design lies the Tazuna Concept Cockpit, an innovation that creates a sense of unity between driver and vehicle. By ensuring intuitive access to key controls and maintaining an uncluttered view of the road, the cockpit fosters a connection that makes the driver feel at one with the car. This thoughtful design enhances safety, comfort, and overall driving satisfaction.

Mark Levinson Sound System: For Cinematic Audio Excellence

For those pursuing a lifestyle of aspiration, the LBX introduces uncompromising audio quality in a smaller form with the 13-speaker Mark Levinson premium sound system. Available in the Luxury variant, this state-of-the-art audio setup ensures every drive is accompanied by rich, immersive sound, elevating the everyday commute into an extraordinary aural experience.

Hybrid Innovation: Smooth, Self-Charging Performance

Under the bonnet, the LBX boasts Lexus’ most sophisticated self-charging hybrid powertrain. This advanced powertrain eliminates the need for external charging infrastructure, eliminating the need to be reliant on home or public chargers, while reaping the benefits of an exceptionally efficient motoring experience.

The seamless transitions between the petrol engine and electric motor ensure refined driving dynamics, while its eco-friendly credentials cater to sustainability-conscious drivers. Whether navigating city streets or cruising on highways, the LBX delivers smooth acceleration and responsive handling, underscoring its equal commitment to performance, efficiency, and driving enjoyment.

Aesthetic Brilliance Meets Practical Design

Externally, the Lexus LBX is a masterclass in design. From its signature spindle grille to its aerodynamic silhouette and sharp fascia characterised by distinctive LED headlights, every detail is meticulously crafted to exude sophistication and dynamism.

Meanwhile, its compact proportions make it a perfect companion for urban driving, whereas its robust stance and high ground clearance instil confidence no matter what the situation calls for.

The Lexus Experience, Distilled

The LBX represents a breakthrough in compact luxury crossovers from Lexus. By combining the brand’s hallmark attention to detail, innovative technology, and an unparalleled premium experience, it caters to a new generation of drivers who seek a vehicle that aligns with their discerning lifestyles.

The LBX is more than just another model —it’s an extension of the driver’s aspirations. Experience the all-new Lexus LBX and discover the perfect balance of relaxation, performance, efficiency, craftsmanship and innovation.