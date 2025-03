The Toyota Yaris has long been a household name in Malaysia with the hatchback known for its dependability, practicality, and ease of ownership, it long-held a reputation as the consummate urban do-it-all.

As we enter 2025, many potential car buyers are still asking: is the Yaris still at the top of the heap? Let’s take a closer look at why this B-segment hatchback mainstay remains a strong contender in its class.

Proven Reliability and Durability

This probably goes without saying but Toyota’s reputation for building sensible, reliable cars is absolutely well-earned, and the Yaris’ unblemished record is a prime example of this. Owners consistently praise its durability, with minimal issues encountered even after many years of ownership.

The car’s tried-and-tested 1.5-litre 2NR-FE engine, paired with a CVT transmission, is known for its responsiveness, reliability and fuel efficiency, delivering a smooth and predictable driving experience, while also being easy and affordable to maintain. Adding to this is Toyota’s widespread service network ensures you’ll never have trouble finding qualified technicians or genuine spare parts.

Interior Comfort and Features Beyond Expectations

While the Yaris is a compact hatchback, it punches above its weight in terms of comfort, build quality, and refinement for its class with a cabin that's well-insulated from external noise, providing a quieter and more pleasant ride compared to many rivals. The suspension setup strikes a fine balance between handling and comfort, making it especially suitable for daily commutes and longer journeys alike. Passengers in both the front and rear seats benefit from ample legroom and supportive ergonomics, ensuring everyone reaches their destination with minimal fatigue.

Once situated inside the Yaris, you’ll find a cabin designed with everyday practicality squarely in mind. The dashboard layout is straightforward, with intuitive controls that are easy to use even while driving. Storage compartments are plentiful and easily accessible, making it convenient for families or young drivers who need space for their belongings.

The main focal point of the dashboard’s centre stack is, of course, the vibrant 9-inch infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless smartphone connectivity for navigation, music, and communication.

Fun and Agile Driving Dynamics

As many can attest, the Yaris isn’t merely the ‘sensible choice’, as it can also be one of the most agile compact hatchbacks that’s big on fun factor from behind the wheel. Its compact dimensions and responsive steering make it easy to carve up a twisty stretch of backroad, manoeuvre through traffic, or navigate tight parking spaces aided by its 3D Panoramic View Monitor.

The suspension is tuned to provide good road feedback without compromising comfort, offering a surprisingly dynamic driving experience for a car primarily known for reliability. Of course, this can be further enhanced with the Yaris G Limited which, in addition to offering a more exciting exterior look, adds exclusive performance-enhancing accessories for an even more engaging drive overall.

Safety Comes Standard

Toyota has always prioritised safety, and the Yaris is equipped with a comprehensive suite of features via Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) which includes technologies such as their Pre-Collision System (PCS), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Departure Alert (LDA), all of which contribute to a safer driving experience and more peace of mind on the road. Coupled with its high-strength body structure and array of standard 7 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, front Digital Video Recorded (DVR).

Affordable Ownership and Strong Resale Value

As many Malaysians know, affordability extends beyond the purchase price. Not only is the Yaris well-known for its low running costs, with exceptional fuel consumption and affordable maintenance, but its value proposition benefits from Toyota's well-deserved reputation for reliability also translates to strong resale value, making the Yaris a smart investment to serve your motoring needs for years to come. And when the time comes when one would look to sell their car in the future, the Yaris retains its value better than many competitors.

So, Is The Toyota Yaris Still A Smart Choice In 2025?

Well, it’s sure hard to see why not. Toyota Yaris continues to stand out for its proven qualities: reliability, comfort, and practicality. Whether you’re a first-time car buyer or someone looking for a dependable daily driver, the Yaris remains an obvious choice in 2025, even among a field of additional competitors.

Its combination of trusted engineering, comfortable ride, and long-term value ensures it remains a top pick in the B-segment hatchback space that offers a drama-free, dependable, versatile, and enjoyable car to both drive and own, the Toyota Yaris is definitely worth considering this year—and beyond.