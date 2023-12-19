Amp up your vibe with the Toyota Yaris

More than being just another hatchback on the road, the Yaris stands out not only for its abilities as an all-rounder nor merely for its bold styling, but how the car balances the exuberance of urban driving with the best of what Toyota has to offer.

Its two-tone exterior colour combination very establishes the car’s edgier side, making it a quick eye-catcher, but the visual treats flow into its fetching 16-inch alloy wheels and new aerokit additions that lend the Yaris some real presence on the road.

Stepping inside, the cabin definitely feels spacious beyond its stated measurements but also manages to feel cozy and secure, a sense of assuredness that is further bolstered by the car’s advanced suite of safety features courtesy of Toyota Safety Sense.

This includes Pre-Collision (also known as Autonomous Emergency Braking, or AEB), Lane Departure Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Blind Spot Monitoring. Most convenient of all, though, is the inclusion of a 3D Panoramic View Monitor that literally gives the driver a 360-degree of view of the car’s immediate surroundings, making tight manoeuvring a breeze - all easily viewable on the 9-inch central touchscreen infotainment display.

That term - ‘a breeze’ - can also be said about so many other aspects of the Yaris, from its smooth ride to the balanced performance from its 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that delivers outstanding fuel economy and bulletproof reliability.

The daily commute will seem like less of a grind while you can rest easy knowing the car you drive is the result of so years of refining the ideal hatchback formula. As fast-paced and exciting as our lives are, traffic will mean you’re not always in the literal fast lane, but that only means you can more easily catch more glances as the Yaris catches the eye of onlookers.

Whether you’ve got things to carry or your family and friends to join you, the Yaris is designed and engineered to be a car to handle modern life in the way Toyota do best.

Head over to Toyota Malaysia’s website now to learn more about the hatchback to amp up your vibe, or speak to a sales advisor at your nearest Toyota showroom. There are currently promotions running worth RM7,500 and instalment plants from as low as RM658 to be enjoyed!