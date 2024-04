Sime Darby Motors are celebrating the festive season with their Riang Raya event happening from the 19th to 21st April 2024 at Sime Darby Motors City Ara Damansara, offering incredible deals on so many amazing cars.

The sprawling venue offers plenty of opportunity to get up close and personal with some of the most desirable and latest cars from BMW, MINI, Motorrad, BYD, Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo and high quality pre-owned models from Sime Darby Auto Selection this weekend.

Sime Darby Auto Connexion - Ford

In addition to high trade-in values for purchase of the Ranger Raptor, WildTrak, and XLT Plus variants, the purveyor of hardy yet sophisticated pickup trucks, Ford, will be offering an enticing 2-years free maintenance package as well as a free 70mai A800S 4K dashcam.

Sime Darby Swedish Auto - Volvo

Whether you’re on the hunt for a plush SUV or an advanced electric vehicle, enjoy cash rebates of up to RM15,000 on select Volvo models from Swedish Auto, letting you experience the best of this luxury marque for less.

They are also offering a complimentary VSA5+ (Volvo Service Agreement 5 Plus) package to make your ownership experience as worry-free as possible. Buyers will also receive a Volvo-branded dashcam that’s exclusive to the event.

BYD

Arguably one of the most high profile newcomer automakers to the Malaysian market, BYDs range of fully electric vehicles has something for everyone. Owning one will also be made easier with 0% interest rates offered on certain models, a cash rebate of up to RM20,000, and a free wallbox to make home charging a breeze.

Purchase a BYD ATTO 3 between April 1st and April 30th 2024, and you could stand a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to UEFA EURO 2024! Plus, we're giving away 9 final tickets and 20 semi-final tickets. Take advantage of our attractive trade-in program to easily convert to an EV!

Sweetening the deal, BYD are also offering a complimentary service package and complimentary charging credit to start you off on your EV journey on the best foot.

Hyundai

Hyundai offers a diverse range of vehicles, and their Riang Raya promotions reflect this. For their EV models such as the Kona Electric, IONIQ 5, and IONIQ 6, they will be offering a ParkEasy Plus bundle that includes RM720 worth of ParkEasy credits, a 15% discount on the use of Shell Recharge High Performance chargers and 10% cashback on Shell Recharge Destination Sites for 1 year.

Meanwhile, for the rest of the Hyundai model line-up, new buyers will receive RM500 in Touch ’n Go eWallet credit.

Jaguar & Land Rover

Step closer to owning a vehicle from one of these prestigious British brands with cash rebates up to RM100,000 on selected models, as well as 5-years warranty and complimentary servicing with 3-years of roadside assistance. Additionally, buyers of selected models of the Jaguar I-PACE, Range Rover Evoque, and Range Rover Velar will also be eligible to receive a complimentary insurance voucher worth RM30,000.

There’s also a wide selection of high quality approved pre-owned Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles to choose from, each with a minimum 2-year warranty for unbeatable peace of mind.

Test drive the Full EV Jaguar I-PACE, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, and receive JLR Mystery Merchandises as a reward.

Call 03-92123103 to register for this exclusive experience at Jaguar Land Rover Ara Damansara.

Auto Bavaria - BMW

Of course, we cannot forget BMW. As one of the most recognised automotive brands over the past many decades, their sprawling portfolio ranges from the luxurious to the sporty. For Riang Raya, enjoy attractive rebates exclusive to the event, and low interest rate financing. Should you be eyeing one of their many fully electric models, you’ll receive a complimentary BMW wallbox and an 8-year (or 160,000km) warranty coverage for the High Voltage Battery, for selected models.

Auto Bavaria - MINI

Similarly, MINI models are also subject to the same attractive rebates for Riang Raya alongside the low interest rates, be it the MINI 5-door, Clubman, Countryman, or Convertible, that catches your fancy. In addition to tempting corporate discounts, new buyers will also receive complimentary access to the MINI Service + Repair Inclusive Programme (MSRI).

Auto Bavaria - BMW Motorrad

Getting a two-wheeler from Auto Bavaria entitles you to exciting perks as well. Test ride opportunities are offered along with a 3-year warranty and hassle-free financing packages for their extensive range of BMW Motorrad motorcycles.

Sime Darby Auto Selection

Even pre-owned treasures merit appreciation, and Sime Darby Auto Selection is dedicated to offering exceptional limited-time offers, extended warranties, and complimentary service packages for their diverse range of top-notch vehicles.

Benefit from generous trade-in values for any car within the Auto Selection lineup, each meticulously inspected and refurbished to the highest standards. Rest assured, all vehicles come with guarantees of no flood or fire damage nor major accidents, along with accurate mileage records.

With a plethora of amazing deals, let the festive spirit fuel the journey to your next car with Riang Raya at Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara this weekend!

