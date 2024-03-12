Sultan Ibrahim gifts five Proton X90s to IGP and other Istana Negara officers

In a recent show of gratitude and acknowledgment, Sultan Ibrahim ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, has gifted five Segment-D Proton X90 SUVs to five government officials.

The ceremony occurred on March 8th and was officiated by YBhg Dato’ Zailani Hashim, the Datuk Pengelola Bijaya Diraja Istana Negara.

The recipients of these Proton X90 vehicles include notable figures such as Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, the Chief of Police; Dato’ Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini, Datuk Paduka Maharaja Lela Istana Negara; Dato’ Munir Md Salleh, the Religious Officer of Istana Negara; Mejar Jeneral Dato’ Indera Zahari Mohd Ariffin, former Datuk Pengelola Bijaya Diraja Istana Negara; and Kolonel (B) Dato’ Nazim Mohd Alim.

According to an official announcement on Sultan Ibrahim's social media, this isn't the first time he has bestowed vehicles upon government officials. Previously, he has granted various vehicles to officers of the Johor State Government, district officers, medical doctors, and nurses who have demonstrated outstanding dedication in their duties.

For example, in 2010, Sultan Ibrahim generously provided 11 cars and eight large motorcycles to the Royal Malaysia Police Force (PDRM). In 2018, he extended the gesture by gifting Proton Suprima cars to all District Officers in Johor.

Sultan Ibrahim has also shown appreciation for the medical community. In September 2020, he awarded 10 Perodua Myvi cars to nurses working at the Royal Ward of Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) Johor Bahru. Additionally, in 2021, he recognised the service of three doctors in the medical team at the Johor Palace by presenting them with Proton X70 SUVs.

These acts of benevolence underscore Sultan Ibrahim's dedication to recognising and valuing the contributions of government officials and healthcare professionals who serve the nation with distinction and commitment. Such gestures not only acknowledge individual endeavours but also serve as an inspiration for others to strive for excellence in their respective fields.