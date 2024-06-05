New Structure for the Electric Vehicle (EV) Road Tax in Malaysia

Find out the new structure of the electric vehicle (EV) car road tax in Malaysia, starting 1 January 2026. Explore the list of EV car models & the new road tax price list here!
The government has finally unveiled the new electric vehicles (EVs) road tax Malaysia structure, with transport minister Anthony Loke revealing the new rates on 4 June 2024. The announcement was initially expected to come sometime in April.
Good news for EV owners: as promised, the new EV road tax is not only less expensive than the existing structure, which was first established in 2019, but it is also less expensive than the road tax for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, perfectly in line with the government's policy of offering incentives to promote the use of EVs.
Although all electric vehicles (EVs) registered in Malaysia are currently exempt from road tax until the end of 2025, they will have to start paying for it when the exemption period ends and the new structure takes effect on January 1, 2026.
At a special presentation on the subject for a select group of media members late last week, the ministry stated that the new EV car road tax Malaysia structure is still kilowatt (kW)-based and grouped in motor output power bands because that is the most pertinent way to go about determining things. Nonetheless, the goal has been to simplify and make the new structure as understandable as possible. The new rates, which are as you can see below, are substantially less expensive than those that are currently defined. In fact, they are up to 89 percent less expensive than the previously assigned rates, which are currently not being paid.
The fees for each power band are now organized under the new structure in blocks of 9,999 watts, or 9.9 kW, with each block adding a fixed price to each power band (as shown in the table). Given the output of EVs, the new fees, which range from 1 watt to 9.9 kW, will never be applied.
Electric cars and road tax - the lowest tier of the fees is RM20. The rate rises by RM10 for each higher block of output at the maximum of the up to 100,000 watt (100 kW) band, and it peaks at RM70 at 100 kW. Road tax electric car rates range from RM80 to RM280 for power levels between 100,001 watts and 210,000 watts (210 kW), with an increase of RM20 for every 9.9 kW block in the band.
Road tax fees range from RM305 to RM575 for the 210,001–310,000 watt (310 kW) band, with an additional block increase of RM30. With each 9.9 kW block increase set at RM50, expect to pay anywhere from RM615 to RM1,065 for the 310,001 to 410,000 watt (410 kW) band.
Therefore, starting in 2026, the Kona e-Lite with 100 kW will pay RM70 for its annual road tax instead of RM243 under the replaced structure. Road tax for the Ora Good Cat 400 Pro & 500 Ultra (105 kW) and the Nissan Leaf (110 kW) is RM80. The road tax prices for Hyundai Ioniq 5 Lite & MG4 Standard with 125 kW power outputs and BYD Dolphin Premium Standard Range & MG ZS with 130 kW power are all within the RM120 price range. Sounds very reasonable, doesn't it?
The majority of high-end electric vehicle offerings will also pay what should be extremely reasonable road tax rates; for example, the Mercedes EQB 350 4MATIC will pay RM305 instead of RM2,463 under the previous rate, and the BMW i4 & i5 eDrive40 will pay RM395.
In the meantime, owners of Tesla Model Y and Model 3 RWD will pay RM305 and RM280, respectively, a significant reduction from the nearly RM2.6k they would have paid in the absence of the structure revision.
BYD Seal Performance buyers will have to shell out RM965 (RM7,504 under the previous rate).
The ministry claims that the current rate of Malaysia EV road tax is RM9 to RM42 for e-motorbikes is sufficiently low, so the rates for electric motorbikes stay the same elsewhere. In addition, individuals with disabilities, whose exemption from road tax was also mentioned in Budget 2022, will not have to pay road tax on one electric vehicle.
Overall, most EV owners and prospective adopters should find the revised EV road tax Malaysia structure to be far more appealing than the previous one. What are your thoughts on the new EV car road tax Malaysia structure: is it a good idea, or are you still unhappy with the new rates?
Tax exemption for electric vehicle owners will continue until 2025, providing relief from road tax concerns. Transport Minister Loke has called for a revised system to ensure fairness and sustainability in the long term, with MOT officers studying the matter and considering feedback from consumers and EV companies. The new EV road tax pricing will be lower than the original structure starting in 2026.
The power output of an EV can be found in the Vehicle Ownership Certificate (VOC) or the MyJPJ app.
