»
»
»
»
  New Structure for the Electric Vehicle (EV) Road Tax in Malaysia

New Structure for the Electric Vehicle (EV) Road Tax in Malaysia

Insights
 | 

New Structure for the Electric Vehicle (EV) Road Tax in Malaysia

Find out the new structure of the electric vehicle (EV) car road tax in Malaysia, starting 1 January 2026. Explore the list of EV car models & the new road tax price list here!

The government has finally unveiled the new electric vehicles (EVs) road tax Malaysia structure, with transport minister Anthony Loke revealing the new rates on 4 June 2024. The announcement was initially expected to come sometime in April.

Good news for EV owners: as promised, the new EV road tax is not only less expensive than the existing structure, which was first established in 2019, but it is also less expensive than the road tax for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, perfectly in line with the government's policy of offering incentives to promote the use of EVs.

Although all electric vehicles (EVs) registered in Malaysia are currently exempt from road tax until the end of 2025, they will have to start paying for it when the exemption period ends and the new structure takes effect on January 1, 2026. 

At a special presentation on the subject for a select group of media members late last week, the ministry stated that the new EV car road tax Malaysia structure is still kilowatt (kW)-based and grouped in motor output power bands because that is the most pertinent way to go about determining things. Nonetheless, the goal has been to simplify and make the new structure as understandable as possible. The new rates, which are as you can see below, are substantially less expensive than those that are currently defined. In fact, they are up to 89 percent less expensive than the previously assigned rates, which are currently not being paid.

 

Here is a thorough breakdown of the new road tax structure for EVs effective from January 1, 2026:

Electric Motor Power (Min.) (Watt) Electric Motor Power (Max.) (Watt) LKM Fee Rate (RM) Increase of RM Rate per Block (9,999W)
1 50,000 20 -
50,001 60,000 30 10
60,001 70,000 40 10
70,001 80,000 50 10
80,001 90,000 60 10
90,001 100,000 70 10
100,001 110,000 80 20
110,001 120,000 100 20
120,001 130,000 120 20
130,001 140,000 140 20
140,001 150,000 160 20
150,001 160,000 180 20
160,001 170,000 200 20
170,001 180,000 220 20
180,001 190,000 240 20
190,001 200,000 260 20
200,001 210,000 280 20
210,001 220,000 305 30
220,001 230,000 335 30
230,001 240,000 365 30
240,001 250,000 395 30
250,001 260,000 425 30
260,001 270,000 455 30
270,001 280,000 485 30
280,001 290,000 515 30
290,001 300,000 545 30
300,001 310,000 575 30
310,001 320,000 615 50
320,001 330,000 665 50
330,001 340,000 715 50
340,001 350,000 765 50
350,001 360,000 815 50
360,001 370,000 865 50

 

Electric Motor Power (Min.) (Watt) Electric Motor Power (Max.) (Watt) LKM Fee Rate (RM) Increase of RM Rate per Block (9,999W)
370,001 380,000 915 50
380,001 390,000 965 50
390,001 400,000 1,015 50
400,001 410,000 1,065 50
410,001 420,000 1,140 100
420,001 430,000 1,240 100
430,001 440,000 1,340 100
440,001 450,000 1,440 100
450,001 460,000 1,540 100
460,001 470,000 1,640 100
470,001 480,000 1,740 100
480,001 490,000 1,840 100
490,001 500,000 1,940 100
500,001 510,000 2,040 100
510,001 520,000 2,165 150
520,001 530,000 2,315 150
530,001 540,000 2,465 150
540,001 550,000 2,615 150
550,001 560,000 2,765 150
560,001 570,000 2,915 150
570,001 580,000 3,065 150
580,001 590,000 3,215 150
590,001 600,000 3,365 150
600,001 610,000 3,515 150
610,001 620,000 3,690 200
620,001 630,000 3,890 200
630,001 640,000 4,090 200
640,001 650,000 4,290 200
650,001 660,000 4,490 200
660,001 670,000 4,690 200
670,001 680,000 4,890 200
680,001 690,000 5,090 200
690,001 700,000 5,290 200
700,001 710,000 5,490 200
710,001 720,000 5,715 250
720,001 730,000 5,965 250
730,001 740,000 6,215 250
740,001 750,000 6,465 250
750,001 760,000 6,715 250
760,001 770,000 6,965 250

 

Electric Motor Power (Min.) (Watt) Electric Motor Power (Max.) (Watt) LKM Fee Rate (RM) Increase of RM Rate per Block (9,999W)
770,001 780,000 7,215 250
780,001 790,000 7,465 250
790,001 800,000 7,715 250
800,001 810,000 7,965 250
810,001 820,000 8,240 300
820,001 830,000 8,540 300
830,001 840,000 8,840 300
840,001 850,000 9,140 300
850,001 860,000 9,440 300
860,001 870,000 9,740 300
870,001 880,000 10,040 300
880,001 890,000 10,340 300
890,001 900,000 10,640 300
900,001 910,000 10,940 300
910,001 920,000 11,265 350
920,001 930,000 11,615 350
930,001 940,000 11,965 350
940,001 950,000 12,315 350
950,001 960,000 12,665 350
960,001 970,000 13,015 350
970,001 980,000 13,365 350
980,001 990,000 13,715 350
990,001 1,000,000 14,065 350
1,000,001 1,010,000 14,415 350
>1,010,001 20,000

 

Comparison of each EV car models and the before/after road tax rate amendment:

Vehicle Model Electric Motor Power (kW) Existing LKM Fee (RM) Revised LKM Fee (Block Rate) (RM)
Hyundai KONA e-lite 100 243 70
ORA Good Cat 400 Pro 105 324 80
ORA Good Cat 500 Ultra 105 324 80
Nissan Leaf 110 374 80
Hyundai Ioniq 6 Lite RWD 111 384 100
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Lite 125 463 120
MG4 Standard 125 524 120
BYD Dolphin Premium Standard Range 130 624 120
MG ZS 130 624 120
Hyundai Kona e-Lite 136 657 140
Mini Electric 135 724 140
Mercedes EQA 250 AMG 140 727 140
Chery Omoda E5 150 903 160
BYD Atto 150 903 160
KIA Niro 150 903 160
Hyundai KONA e-max 150 903 160
BYD Dolphin Premium Extended Range 150 1,024 160
MG4 Luxury 150 1,024 160
MG4 EXTD Range 180 1,834 220
Hyundai Kona e-max 204 2,199 280
Mercedes EQB 350 4MATIC 215 2,463 305
Tesla Model 3 RWD 208 2,590 280
Tesla Model Y 220 2,583 305
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Max 225 2,703 335
Mercedes EQE 350+ AMG 215 2,779 305
BMW iX1 xDrive30 230 2,823 335
BMW iX xDrive40 240 3,063 365
BMW iX xDrive40 Sport 240 3,063 365
BYD Seal RWD Premium 230 3,184 335
Hyundai Ioniq 6 Max AWD 239 3,427 365
BMW i4 eDrive40 250 3,724 395
BMW i5 eDrive40 250 3,724 395
Volvo C40 300 4,503 545

 

Vehicle Model Electric Motor Power (kW) Existing LKM Fee (RM) Revised LKM Fee (Block Rate) (RM)
Audi Q8 e-tron 300 4,503 545
Mercedes EQE 500 4MATIC 300 4,503 545
VOLVO C40 300 4,503 545
VOLVO XC40 300 4,503 545
Porsche Taycan 300 5,074 545
Porsche Taycan CT 320 5,614 615
MG4 Xpower 320 5,614 615
Mercedes EQS 500 4MATIC 330 5,884 665
Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 366 6,856 865
BYD Seal Performance AWD 390 7,504 965
Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC 400 6,903 1,015
KIA EV6 GT 430 7,623 1,240
BMW i4 M50 400 7,774 1,015
LOTUS Eletre 450 8,103 1,440
BMW iX M60 455 8,223 1,540
Mercedes AMG EQE 53 4MATIC 460 9,394 1,540
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ 484 10,042 1,840
LOTUS Eletre R 675 13,503 4,890
Porsche Taycan Turbo CT 650 14,524 4,290
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 760 17,494 6,715

 

The fees for each power band are now organized under the new structure in blocks of 9,999 watts, or 9.9 kW, with each block adding a fixed price to each power band (as shown in the table). Given the output of EVs, the new fees, which range from 1 watt to 9.9 kW, will never be applied. 

Electric cars and road tax - the lowest tier of the fees is RM20. The rate rises by RM10 for each higher block of output at the maximum of the up to 100,000 watt (100 kW) band, and it peaks at RM70 at 100 kW. Road tax electric car rates range from RM80 to RM280 for power levels between 100,001 watts and 210,000 watts (210 kW), with an increase of RM20 for every 9.9 kW block in the band. 

Road tax fees range from RM305 to RM575 for the 210,001–310,000 watt (310 kW) band, with an additional block increase of RM30. With each 9.9 kW block increase set at RM50, expect to pay anywhere from RM615 to RM1,065 for the 310,001 to 410,000 watt (410 kW) band. 

Therefore, starting in 2026, the Kona e-Lite with 100 kW will pay RM70 for its annual road tax instead of RM243 under the replaced structure. Road tax for the Ora Good Cat 400 Pro & 500 Ultra (105 kW) and the Nissan Leaf (110 kW) is RM80. The road tax prices for Hyundai Ioniq 5 Lite & MG4 Standard with 125 kW power outputs and BYD Dolphin Premium Standard Range & MG ZS with 130 kW power are all within the RM120 price range. Sounds very reasonable, doesn't it?


The majority of high-end electric vehicle offerings will also pay what should be extremely reasonable road tax rates; for example, the Mercedes EQB 350 4MATIC will pay RM305 instead of RM2,463 under the previous rate, and the BMW i4 & i5 eDrive40 will pay RM395. 
In the meantime, owners of Tesla Model Y and Model 3 RWD will pay RM305 and RM280, respectively, a significant reduction from the nearly RM2.6k they would have paid in the absence of the structure revision. 
BYD Seal Performance buyers will have to shell out RM965 (RM7,504 under the previous rate). 


The ministry claims that the current rate of Malaysia EV road tax is RM9 to RM42 for e-motorbikes is sufficiently low, so the rates for electric motorbikes stay the same elsewhere. In addition, individuals with disabilities, whose exemption from road tax was also mentioned in Budget 2022, will not have to pay road tax on one electric vehicle. 

Overall, most EV owners and prospective adopters should find the revised EV road tax Malaysia structure to be far more appealing than the previous one. What are your thoughts on the new EV car road tax Malaysia structure: is it a good idea, or are you still unhappy with the new rates? 


Will the EV road tax in Malaysia be more expensive in 2026?

Tax exemption for electric vehicle owners will continue until 2025, providing relief from road tax concerns. Transport Minister Loke has called for a revised system to ensure fairness and sustainability in the long term, with MOT officers studying the matter and considering feedback from consumers and EV companies. The new EV road tax pricing will be lower than the original structure starting in 2026.

Where do I find the power output of my EV?

The power output of an EV can be found in the Vehicle Ownership Certificate (VOC) or the MyJPJ app.


Looking for EV cars in Malaysia? Discover the range of exceptional car choices of new & used cars for sale at Malaysia's No. 1 car site, Carlist.my. Enjoy our various & exclusive advantages like free warranties up to 5 years* on Carlist Qualified cars, and thorough pre-inspected vehicles by a professional entity with detailed reports. There are also cars that are entitled to an extended warranty to offer you a peace-of-mind purchase.

