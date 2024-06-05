New Structure for the Electric Vehicle (EV) Road Tax in Malaysia

Find out the new structure of the electric vehicle (EV) car road tax in Malaysia, starting 1 January 2026. Explore the list of EV car models & the new road tax price list here!

The government has finally unveiled the new electric vehicles (EVs) road tax Malaysia structure, with transport minister Anthony Loke revealing the new rates on 4 June 2024. The announcement was initially expected to come sometime in April.

Good news for EV owners: as promised, the new EV road tax is not only less expensive than the existing structure, which was first established in 2019, but it is also less expensive than the road tax for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, perfectly in line with the government's policy of offering incentives to promote the use of EVs.

Although all electric vehicles (EVs) registered in Malaysia are currently exempt from road tax until the end of 2025, they will have to start paying for it when the exemption period ends and the new structure takes effect on January 1, 2026.

At a special presentation on the subject for a select group of media members late last week, the ministry stated that the new EV car road tax Malaysia structure is still kilowatt (kW)-based and grouped in motor output power bands because that is the most pertinent way to go about determining things. Nonetheless, the goal has been to simplify and make the new structure as understandable as possible. The new rates, which are as you can see below, are substantially less expensive than those that are currently defined. In fact, they are up to 89 percent less expensive than the previously assigned rates, which are currently not being paid.

Here is a thorough breakdown of the new road tax structure for EVs effective from January 1, 2026:

Electric Motor Power (Min.) (Watt) Electric Motor Power (Max.) (Watt) LKM Fee Rate (RM) Increase of RM Rate per Block (9,999W) 1 50,000 20 - 50,001 60,000 30 10 60,001 70,000 40 10 70,001 80,000 50 10 80,001 90,000 60 10 90,001 100,000 70 10 100,001 110,000 80 20 110,001 120,000 100 20 120,001 130,000 120 20 130,001 140,000 140 20 140,001 150,000 160 20 150,001 160,000 180 20 160,001 170,000 200 20 170,001 180,000 220 20 180,001 190,000 240 20 190,001 200,000 260 20 200,001 210,000 280 20 210,001 220,000 305 30 220,001 230,000 335 30 230,001 240,000 365 30 240,001 250,000 395 30 250,001 260,000 425 30 260,001 270,000 455 30 270,001 280,000 485 30 280,001 290,000 515 30 290,001 300,000 545 30 300,001 310,000 575 30 310,001 320,000 615 50 320,001 330,000 665 50 330,001 340,000 715 50 340,001 350,000 765 50 350,001 360,000 815 50 360,001 370,000 865 50

Electric Motor Power (Min.) (Watt) Electric Motor Power (Max.) (Watt) LKM Fee Rate (RM) Increase of RM Rate per Block (9,999W) 370,001 380,000 915 50 380,001 390,000 965 50 390,001 400,000 1,015 50 400,001 410,000 1,065 50 410,001 420,000 1,140 100 420,001 430,000 1,240 100 430,001 440,000 1,340 100 440,001 450,000 1,440 100 450,001 460,000 1,540 100 460,001 470,000 1,640 100 470,001 480,000 1,740 100 480,001 490,000 1,840 100 490,001 500,000 1,940 100 500,001 510,000 2,040 100 510,001 520,000 2,165 150 520,001 530,000 2,315 150 530,001 540,000 2,465 150 540,001 550,000 2,615 150 550,001 560,000 2,765 150 560,001 570,000 2,915 150 570,001 580,000 3,065 150 580,001 590,000 3,215 150 590,001 600,000 3,365 150 600,001 610,000 3,515 150 610,001 620,000 3,690 200 620,001 630,000 3,890 200 630,001 640,000 4,090 200 640,001 650,000 4,290 200 650,001 660,000 4,490 200 660,001 670,000 4,690 200 670,001 680,000 4,890 200 680,001 690,000 5,090 200 690,001 700,000 5,290 200 700,001 710,000 5,490 200 710,001 720,000 5,715 250 720,001 730,000 5,965 250 730,001 740,000 6,215 250 740,001 750,000 6,465 250 750,001 760,000 6,715 250 760,001 770,000 6,965 250

Electric Motor Power (Min.) (Watt) Electric Motor Power (Max.) (Watt) LKM Fee Rate (RM) Increase of RM Rate per Block (9,999W) 770,001 780,000 7,215 250 780,001 790,000 7,465 250 790,001 800,000 7,715 250 800,001 810,000 7,965 250 810,001 820,000 8,240 300 820,001 830,000 8,540 300 830,001 840,000 8,840 300 840,001 850,000 9,140 300 850,001 860,000 9,440 300 860,001 870,000 9,740 300 870,001 880,000 10,040 300 880,001 890,000 10,340 300 890,001 900,000 10,640 300 900,001 910,000 10,940 300 910,001 920,000 11,265 350 920,001 930,000 11,615 350 930,001 940,000 11,965 350 940,001 950,000 12,315 350 950,001 960,000 12,665 350 960,001 970,000 13,015 350 970,001 980,000 13,365 350 980,001 990,000 13,715 350 990,001 1,000,000 14,065 350 1,000,001 1,010,000 14,415 350 >1,010,001 20,000

Comparison of each EV car models and the before/after road tax rate amendment:

Vehicle Model Electric Motor Power (kW) Existing LKM Fee (RM) Revised LKM Fee (Block Rate) (RM) Hyundai KONA e-lite 100 243 70 ORA Good Cat 400 Pro 105 324 80 ORA Good Cat 500 Ultra 105 324 80 Nissan Leaf 110 374 80 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Lite RWD 111 384 100 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Lite 125 463 120 MG4 Standard 125 524 120 BYD Dolphin Premium Standard Range 130 624 120 MG ZS 130 624 120 Hyundai Kona e-Lite 136 657 140 Mini Electric 135 724 140 Mercedes EQA 250 AMG 140 727 140 Chery Omoda E5 150 903 160 BYD Atto 150 903 160 KIA Niro 150 903 160 Hyundai KONA e-max 150 903 160 BYD Dolphin Premium Extended Range 150 1,024 160 MG4 Luxury 150 1,024 160 MG4 EXTD Range 180 1,834 220 Hyundai Kona e-max 204 2,199 280 Mercedes EQB 350 4MATIC 215 2,463 305 Tesla Model 3 RWD 208 2,590 280 Tesla Model Y 220 2,583 305 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Max 225 2,703 335 Mercedes EQE 350+ AMG 215 2,779 305 BMW iX1 xDrive30 230 2,823 335 BMW iX xDrive40 240 3,063 365 BMW iX xDrive40 Sport 240 3,063 365 BYD Seal RWD Premium 230 3,184 335 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Max AWD 239 3,427 365 BMW i4 eDrive40 250 3,724 395 BMW i5 eDrive40 250 3,724 395 Volvo C40 300 4,503 545

Vehicle Model Electric Motor Power (kW) Existing LKM Fee (RM) Revised LKM Fee (Block Rate) (RM) Audi Q8 e-tron 300 4,503 545 Mercedes EQE 500 4MATIC 300 4,503 545 VOLVO C40 300 4,503 545 VOLVO XC40 300 4,503 545 Porsche Taycan 300 5,074 545 Porsche Taycan CT 320 5,614 615 MG4 Xpower 320 5,614 615 Mercedes EQS 500 4MATIC 330 5,884 665 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 366 6,856 865 BYD Seal Performance AWD 390 7,504 965 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC 400 6,903 1,015 KIA EV6 GT 430 7,623 1,240 BMW i4 M50 400 7,774 1,015 LOTUS Eletre 450 8,103 1,440 BMW iX M60 455 8,223 1,540 Mercedes AMG EQE 53 4MATIC 460 9,394 1,540 Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ 484 10,042 1,840 LOTUS Eletre R 675 13,503 4,890 Porsche Taycan Turbo CT 650 14,524 4,290 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 760 17,494 6,715

The fees for each power band are now organized under the new structure in blocks of 9,999 watts, or 9.9 kW, with each block adding a fixed price to each power band (as shown in the table). Given the output of EVs, the new fees, which range from 1 watt to 9.9 kW, will never be applied.

Electric cars and road tax - the lowest tier of the fees is RM20. The rate rises by RM10 for each higher block of output at the maximum of the up to 100,000 watt (100 kW) band, and it peaks at RM70 at 100 kW. Road tax electric car rates range from RM80 to RM280 for power levels between 100,001 watts and 210,000 watts (210 kW), with an increase of RM20 for every 9.9 kW block in the band.

Road tax fees range from RM305 to RM575 for the 210,001–310,000 watt (310 kW) band, with an additional block increase of RM30. With each 9.9 kW block increase set at RM50, expect to pay anywhere from RM615 to RM1,065 for the 310,001 to 410,000 watt (410 kW) band.

Therefore, starting in 2026, the Kona e-Lite with 100 kW will pay RM70 for its annual road tax instead of RM243 under the replaced structure. Road tax for the Ora Good Cat 400 Pro & 500 Ultra (105 kW) and the Nissan Leaf (110 kW) is RM80. The road tax prices for Hyundai Ioniq 5 Lite & MG4 Standard with 125 kW power outputs and BYD Dolphin Premium Standard Range & MG ZS with 130 kW power are all within the RM120 price range. Sounds very reasonable, doesn't it?



The majority of high-end electric vehicle offerings will also pay what should be extremely reasonable road tax rates; for example, the Mercedes EQB 350 4MATIC will pay RM305 instead of RM2,463 under the previous rate, and the BMW i4 & i5 eDrive40 will pay RM395.

In the meantime, owners of Tesla Model Y and Model 3 RWD will pay RM305 and RM280, respectively, a significant reduction from the nearly RM2.6k they would have paid in the absence of the structure revision.

BYD Seal Performance buyers will have to shell out RM965 (RM7,504 under the previous rate).



The ministry claims that the current rate of Malaysia EV road tax is RM9 to RM42 for e-motorbikes is sufficiently low, so the rates for electric motorbikes stay the same elsewhere. In addition, individuals with disabilities, whose exemption from road tax was also mentioned in Budget 2022, will not have to pay road tax on one electric vehicle.

Overall, most EV owners and prospective adopters should find the revised EV road tax Malaysia structure to be far more appealing than the previous one. What are your thoughts on the new EV car road tax Malaysia structure: is it a good idea, or are you still unhappy with the new rates?



Will the EV road tax in Malaysia be more expensive in 2026?

Tax exemption for electric vehicle owners will continue until 2025, providing relief from road tax concerns. Transport Minister Loke has called for a revised system to ensure fairness and sustainability in the long term, with MOT officers studying the matter and considering feedback from consumers and EV companies. The new EV road tax pricing will be lower than the original structure starting in 2026.

Where do I find the power output of my EV?

The power output of an EV can be found in the Vehicle Ownership Certificate (VOC) or the MyJPJ app.



