2025 Proton Saga gets new Blue colour for Egypt, CKD operations started, annual capacity 40k units, EVs planned

Proton International Sales Division (ISD) has announced the launch of Egypt CKD Proton Saga in Arab nation in partnership with local distributor Ezz Elarab Group.

This commitment was firmly realised three months after the official inauguration ceremony of Ezz Elarab Elsewedy Automotive Factories (ESAF) 's new CKD plant by Prime Minister Anwar Bin Ibrahim.

With an investment of USD50 million (est RM222 million), the ESAF facility has an annual production capacity of 4000 vehicles, uses locally sourced components, and has further expansion plans, including the adoption of EV production.

According to CEO of Proton Dr Li Chunrong, Proton’s core focus for Egyptian market will remain on Proton Saga however there are also exploring opportunities to introduce other products, including SUVs and NEVs, when market conditions are right.

“In 2024, Proton’s export volume grew by an impressive 31.1%, and Egypt played a crucial role in this growth. This success reinforces our commitment to making exports a key pillar of our future strategy. We are excited for the next phase and look forward to achieving even greater success with our partners in Egypt,” he added.



“Today, we introduce the first product in a clear, well-defined strategy supported by strong partnerships. With the start of mass production in Q1 2025, this marks the beginning of a new era in local manufacturing,” said CEO of Ezz Elarab Elsewedy Investment (ESI) Eng. Amr Abou Elseoud.

General Manager of Proton Egypt, Eng. Bassem Ashmawy, also added that the partnership between Proton and Ezz Elarab Automotive for the past 20 years has successfully introduced over 18,000 vehicles to the Egyptian market.

“Many of these models have proven their efficiency and reliability, making them a preferred choice for customers. We remain committed to delivering the highest levels of safety, comfort, and modern technology in our vehicles, and we look forward to seeing the new Proton Saga on Egyptian roads as it continues Proton’s legacy of success in the country,” he said.